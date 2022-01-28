Vance Joseph apparently out of running for Dolphins’ head coaching job

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph interviewed for the vacant head coaching position for the Miami Dolphins last week. Early this week, he was believed to be one of the frontrunners, if not the favorite.

That apparently has changed.

He apparently is getting left out of the running for the job as second interviews begin.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported three candidates expected to get a second interview — Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is now reporting that the Dolphins are focusing on offensive candidates, which leaves out Joseph, despite the strong interview he had.

If Joseph does not end up getting a head-coaching job this offseason, he would likely return as defensive coordinator in Arizona for the fourth year.

