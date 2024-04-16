Vance Honeycutt now second all-time in UNC home runs

It seems like every time UNC baseball is mentioned in the national media, that story somehow involves star center fielder Vance Honeycutt.

Rightfully so.

Honeycutt has done nothing but mash at the plate and make highlight-reel plays in the field, even making an appearance on the SportsCenter Top 10 last year. He’s the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year, plus a career .280 hitter with 49 home runs and 135 RBIs.

Focusing in on the power department, Honeycutt’s 12 home runs this season are tied for the team lead with Georgia transfer Parks Harber.

Honeycutt tied former teammate Mac Horvath on the Diamond Heels’ all-time home run list earlier this season, but surpassed that mark in Sunday’s 10-3 domination of Notre Dame.

With his second home run of the weekend, his 49th career bomb, Honeycutt moved into a tie with Chris Cox for second on the UNC home run leaderboard.

Honeycutt will surely be an early first-round pick in July’s MLB Draft – unless he decides to come back for his senior campaign. That would be a huge win, but he should advance his career while his draft stock is high.

Honeycutt is just eight round-trippers away from tying Devy Bell (1984-1987) for the North Carolina record.

If Honeycutt manages to stay healthy, I’m confident he can end his Diamond Heel career atop that leaderboard.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire