Vance Honeycutt lines walk-off single to deliver UNC College World Series-opening win

Seriously, what can’t Vance Honeycutt do?

The UNC baseball team’s star center fielder has broken records left and right this season. He set North Carolina’s single-season program record for home runs (26) earlier this yar, breaking his own record, while becoming the lone player in ACC baseball history to mash 50 career home runs and drive in 70 runners.

Honeycutt expanded upon his regular season heroics in the Chapel Hill Regional, mashing two home runs in the Diamond Heels’ opener against Long Island University. In Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional, against a West Virginia squad making their first-ever appearance in that round, Honeycutt blasted a walk-off home run to left field that sent the Boshamer Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

You thought Honeycutt was done after the Regional and Super Regional rounds?

Think again.

In UNC’s College World Series opener on Friday, June 14 against the University of Virginia, Honeycutt lined a 2-1 pitch into left field and delivered his team a 3-2 victory.

Honeycutt entered his final at-bat 0-4 in the game, with a pair of groundouts and a flyout to center field.

That wouldn’t deter the face of North Carolina baseball in his biggest moment of the season.

As soon as Honeycutt’s swing made contact with Chase Hungate’s pitch, Diamond Heels pinch-hitter Jackson Van De Brake raced around third base and crossed home plate. Honeycutt turned and smiled at his dugout, with teammates racing out to mob him.

UNC now awaits the winner of Tennessee-Florida State on Sunday, June 16 at 7 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire