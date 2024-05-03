Vance Honeycutt lands with NL West team in latest MLB mock draft

The 2024 MLB Draft is still about two months away as the new season continues to roll on but talk about prospects is starting to heat up.

And on Thursday, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com released his first mock draft for the upcoming event. Mayo projected the entire first round which included a current North Carolina player.

With Vance Honeycutt being North Carolina’s top prospect for the draft, he landed in the first round of Mayo’s mock, going No. 13 overall to the San Francisco Giants:

Honeycutt has very loud tools, with a very intriguing power-speed combination to go along with potential Gold Glove defense in center field. He went 20-20 as a freshman and he’s on his way this year, with 18 homers and 26 steals, but teams worry about his swing-and-miss (27.3 percent K rate in 2024).

Honeycutt is having another monster season for the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill and there’s a lot to like about him as a college prospect. After a big freshman season, he had a solid sophomore campaign that was derailed by injuries.

But now that he’s healthy, Honeycutt is flashing his potential for one of the best teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. And maybe he could see his stock rise even more moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire