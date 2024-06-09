Vance Honeycutt breaks his own record early in game 2 against West Virginia

Vance Honeycutt is having himself a postseason for the UNC baseball program.

A night after Honeycutt hit a walk-off home run to beat West Virginia and grab a 1-0 lead in the Chapel Hill Super Regional, he hit a home run on the very first pitch he saw in game two. Honeycutt’s solo blast put the Tar Heels up 1-0 in the game as they are the road team and got them off to a hot start.

But it also set a new program record for most home runs in a season, with it being his own record.

Honeycutt’s home run was the 26th of his season, setting that new record and beating his previous mark of 25:

Honeycutt hits his 26th home run of the year to break his program single-season record. pic.twitter.com/MJVohRgcge — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 9, 2024

Honeycutt has been on fire as of late and is currently two for three in this game with an RBI. He also has a defensive putout, throwing a rope to first base to nail a runner for a double play.

The Tar Heels are one win away from reaching Omaha and the College World Series for the first time since 2018. If they get there, Honeycutt will be a big reason why as the top 20 draft prospect has elevated his game.

