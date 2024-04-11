Vance County still looking for its first win

Apr. 10—HENDERSON — "If we can manage to get out of the first inning we might win a ball game this year," said baseball coach Derrick Alston standing on the first base line of the girls' softball field under a picturesque sunset in Vance County.

It's his first year coaching the team and they have yet to get close to their first win — with every game ending with a 10-plus run differential. But the box score also reveals a silver lining: on Tuesday, the Vipers only allowed one run in the second inning of both games against South Granville.

The Vipers are in rebuild mode, with a brand-new lineup and a new field to go with it, and Alston is looking to lay the foundations for a well-constructed baseball program. Every game is about improvement.

Before the break, the team posted its first two runs on the season in the second of a back-to-back against Carrboro. Despite going scoreless again in a double-header against South Granville, the Vipers have a puncher's chance of nabbing their first win before the end of the season.

Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick valued improvement over natural talent or ability — he was obsessed with seeing players get better, finding players in the rough. And after several games in the year, whether it's the eye test or the box scores, this team is certainly improving.

Alston has a few coaching philosophies of his own when it comes to the baseball field.

"Wherever you are the baseball is going to find you," he said a few games prior — he wasn't wrong.

In the second inning of the first game against the Vikings, a ball was hit well toward Na'Sean Jones. The senior missed the catch and muffed the ball with his foot as a runner rounded third and scored. Shaking it off, Jones threw the ball back into the pitcher and returned to his post in right field.

Next at bat, the ball was to his side of the field again, where Jones and center fielder Jamaal Torrence converged on a ball hit deep into the gap. Jones, on the move into center field, tracked down the ball but it bounced off his glove. Yet somehow, Torrence bare-handed the ricochet to keep the ball from dropping.

But Jones wasn't done. The third ball of the inning hit his way forced Jones to make another play. He calmly flashed the leather and squeezed the final out before jogging in toward the dugout.

The team is still raw, with plenty of areas to improve — tightening up late swings, attacking and "feeding the baseball" to reduce errors. However, with the right attitude, they can utilize the solid framework and leadership in place to become a stronger baseball team in the future.

With a week off from games, the Vipers will participate in some team-bonding time to try and stimulate their camaraderie and team chemistry. Vance County fans will eagerly await to see results next Tuesday when the Vipers travel to Louisburg to take on the Warriors (6-4) in another conference contest.