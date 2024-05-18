Vance County forms new girls' flag football team

May 17—HENDERSON — This week, Vance County High School held tryouts for a new, girls' flag football team. The club tryouts fielded more than 20 participants, preparing to gear up and compete against other teams in the area.

In the last three days, the team has been working hard to learn a game that, for many, is brand-new. Not only are they learning the basics of the game, but everyone is in the process of finding their roles (playing quarterback, running back, wide receiver, etc.) in a game they've never played before.

Speaking of quarterback, the Lady Vipers are still looking for a gunslinger to anchor their offensive identity. Freshman basketball sensation, Destiny Timberlake, said she would potentially be interested in manning the position, but fans of Vance County athletics will have to wait and see if that comes to fruition.

Vance County's football coach, Aaron Elliott, will also be in charge of the flag team, which he sees as an absolute advantage. Elliott said he will be incorporating some of the same concepts from his regular team into this one, and said that some of the football players have been out there this week helping the girls run through practice and learn new formations.

"It's been fun for them too to still be a part of football during the offseason," said Elliott.

According to Elliott, the girls have been ultra-disciplined in the learning of a new sport — even taking diligent notes when discussing the game in a classroom setting.

"Just having athletes out there is going to be big for us," said Elliott. "They're learning the game really well."

Basketball post player Kanayla Jones is going to be a notable part of the team as a "post-up," possession tight end. Several other varsity basketball/softball players will be participating as well as all-conference wrestler and cross-country star La'Nautica Johnson.

While the 7-on-7 flag football format doesn't allow for any blocking, Elliott said he has been teaching the basketball players how to use their bodies to fend off defenders and fight for the ball.

Other rules unique to the girls' flag football club league include: a seven-second timer to throw the ball; a one-player blitz limit (whom must start five yards from the ball); and no running plays inside five yards of the end zone.

Vance County will travel to Southern Durham for its first game of the year next week, giving the Vipers only a few days to prepare for the short season.

"It's going to take a lot of work in the next three days to pull it all together," said Elliott.

After the season opener, the Vipers will play Louisburg the following week at home, before a Jamboree on June 1 between several different teams to finish up the season.