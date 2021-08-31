Vance County falls to Person

Aug. 31—HENDERSON — Monday proved to be another frustrating evening for Vance County men's soccer head coach Errol Thompson.

Fresh off two consecutive losses, Vance County battled Person to a 3-3 tie at the end of the first half, only to come away with no victory after surrendering two goals in the final 20 minutes.

Thompson was optimistic that Vance County would end their losing streak against a Person program they previously defeated on Aug. 16 but said that self-inflicted mistakes prevented them from sweeping the series.

"As usual, we started a little slowly," Thompson said. "There were some costly errors made in the game, so I think we need to go back to the drawing board and try to fix the issues we have right now. At this rate, I don't think we'll be ready for the conference games."

While Thompson was disappointed to see Vance County suffer another loss, he does believe the roster has made improvements despite displaying some inconsistencies.

Thompson has explicitly focused on the fundamentals of soccer in practice like playing the ball and basic communication. He added that building chemistry with a young group of players like his takes time and that the benefits of Vance County's hard work likely will not come until later in the year.

The three goals that Vance County ended up tallying against Person were the most scored by the program so far in 2021, which Thompson believes is a positive sign. Freshman Fernando Martinez Zuniga was responsible for all three of those goals after Vance County went down 2-0 in the first half.

Thompson was also pleased with the resiliency of senior Alex Sanchez Martinez in the net, who replaced sophomore Kohl Grey after he suffered a leg injury while trying to kick the ball away from an oncoming Roanoke Rapids player back on Aug. 23.

Grey is not expected to be back for a significant period of time but Thompson is optimistic that Martinez will be a solid answer for Vance County in the net. Martinez previously played for Vance County back in 2019 and made 188 saves as the program's goalkeeper.

Thompson said that Martinez needs everyone else on the roster to perform so that he is not under constant duress from an opposing team but he plans to keep working on offense and defense in practice to help Vance County become more competitive.

"We have a number of players who have goals in them," Thompson said. "If we get those opportunities, we can score a goal or two. We also need to defend our goal and keep possession of the ball so that we have less work to do."

Another rematch is on the schedule for Vance County this week. They will make a one hour drive to face Roanoke Rapids at 6 p.m. on Thursday.