Vance County claims county line clash over Warren

Apr. 26—HENDERSON — The Vipers pulled out a victory in the softball county line clash on Thursday, beating the Warren County Eagles 15-10 to extend their home winning streak to three games.

After a home run from the Eagles in the first inning, the Vipers responded with a rally in the second. However, poor decision making in the field from Tiyana Perry followed by a fumble in the outfield from Da'Shunti Hester allowed the Eagles to crawl back into the ball game with two outs.

In the second inning, a no-doubt-about-it home run from sophomore Mariah Harris claimed a 7-4 lead for the Eagles as she hit the ball almost to the woodshed beyond left field. The next slide, assistant coach Kiyanna Kearney-Brown, filling in for absent head coach Shiela Gill, collected her team after the series of missteps.

A diving catch from senior Anna Neal from the shortstop position kept the momentum rolling in Warren's favor, but the Vipers still managed to cut the lead to 7-5.

A great glove from Katlin "KK" Miles started the bottom of the third inning for the Vipers on defense, but a bad read from Zari Terry was just one of her many errors as the normally sure-handed infielder struggled in the field. Terry fumbled the ball again, this time loading the bases with two outs.

Only down two runs, the dugout cried out for pitcher Blake Vick to "do it herself" and secure the final out. Instead, a line drive up the middle made its way to center field and looked like it would surely drive in multiple runs for the Eagles. However, Jakhiyah Evans seamlessly fielded the ground ball and chucked a missile from deep center to gun down the runner trying to score from second to end the side, 8-5.

The next inning, the Vipers were gifted a free run with a wild pitch and they never looked back. With runners on the corners in a possible RBI opportunity, the Vipers got the bats cracking. A base knock from Perry scored a run and others followed. Vance completed the comeback inning to regain a 11-8 lead.

In the top of the fourth, a groundout for the Eagles scored a runner from third to make it a two-run game, but Vick secured the final out on a soul-crushing strike out.

When it rains, it pours, and the batters box was the eye of the storm for the Vipers in the sixth. Catcher Jayla Smith reached second on a bunt after an error and then stole third for good measure.

A booming triple from "KK" Miles into the gap brought Smith home easily. Then, a swinging bunt from Vick down the first baseline with some wicked spin kept the ball fair as the powerful slugger was out at first, but it idled long enough to score Miles from third.

With a five-run lead heading into the final inning, the Vipers had enough cushion to close out the conference contest and claim a second place finish in the regular season standings.

With their continued success at home, the Vipers hope to keep the good times coming with a game in their own house to start the playoffs.

STATSAryana Meadows (Jr) — 4-5, 2B, 3B, 1 RBI, 6 IP, 8 BB, 5 K

Mariah Harris (So) — 3-4, 3 RBI, 2 R