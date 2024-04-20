Vance Charter earns bragging rights with win over Vance County

Apr. 19—OXFORD — Vance Charter earned their bragging rights with a 11-1 win over Vance County to close the book on a season-series sweep over their cross-town rivals.

According to Vance Charter's head coach Brian Bunn, the girls were a little more pumped than usual to go out and compete.

"A lot of these girls play travel ball, so they all know each other," said Bunn. "It's extra special when you can beat a local team."

Both this game and the one earlier in the season were stopped early due to a 10-run deficit, but the Vipers were holding their own against a high-quality Knights team before simple errors sabotaged their chances at an upset.

The Vipers went down in order to start the game, as Charlotte Wortham took to the mound for the Vipers with Blake Vick playing third. Leah Rice got on board on stole a bag to start the inning. But on the next batter, Jakhiyah Evans bolted out of center field to snag a short fly ball off her shoestrings.

She then had the awareness to pick off Rice at second for the double play to end the inning as Rice was making her way to third thinking there was no way Evans could get to the ball.

In the top of the second, Wortham was locked in with two outs and senior captain Morgan Matthews battling in a full count. Wortham struck out Matthews to end the inning and avoid any damage — bringing Blake Vick in the cleanup spot up to bat for the next inning.

With the defense a little more on their toes with the powerful hitter at the plate, Vick found herself quickly in a 1-2 hole. But she battled back and skipped a shot beautifully off the third baseman's glove and down the line for an extra base knock as she rumbled into second.

With runners on first and second, a line drive caught in the infield almost gave Vance Charter the rare triple play — but Vick wisely avoided the tag up at second, bringing Da'Shunti Hester up to bat. A well-struck ball could have brought Vick home to break the ice and gain momentum, but a dropped third strike and a tag sent the defense back out onto the field.

Senior Caelyn Bunn got aboard for the Knights and then avoided the close play to steal second. A hot shot straight to "KK" Miles bounced through her glove and brought Bunn home safely. The errors continued with a dropped routine fly ball from Hester and then a missed throw to first.

A game where the Vipers had a chance to strike first, quickly ballooned to a 3-0 deficit. Head coach Sheila Gill collected her entire defense in the center of the diamond to address the sloppy fielding.

After the mound visit, a bloop hit scored one more before a ball hit to the fence scored another as the Knights took a commanding 5-0 lead. Evans finally stopped the bleeding, gracefully striding left to right in deep center field for the final out. With plenty of ground to make up, the Vipers went three up three down going right back on defense.

With two outs and a runner on third, Miles missed another stop that would have ended the inning and negated the run. But instead the Knights went up 6-0. Wortham ended the inning striking out the next batter.

In the top of the fourth with two runners on and two outs, Wortham had a chance to bring them back into the game with one strong swing of the bat. Instead, she grounded out to Rice at third base.

Down six runs, the Vipers needed a no nonsense inning to end the fourth. Still working on the mound, Wortham got her face back by sitting down Rice in a 2-2 count. Then, continuing her magnificent day in the field, Evans hosed down a runner at the plate all the way from center field to end the inning.

Up to bat in the next frame, Evans used her speed to force an errant throw to first base — then capitalized on the opportunity and advanced to third. Trying to manufacture runs for her team, Evans made a break down the third base line and toward home plate. Her blazing speed meant it was going to be a close play, but she slid too early and was unable to reach the bag.

A line drive hit off Vick's cleat a few plays later scored the final run for Vance Charter and ended the game 11-1.

"They gave up," said assistant coach Kiyanna Kearney.

"They just gotta want it," said Gill. "They need to show more heart."

Now with a record of 7-4, Vipers will need to work on how they respond when the bats get rolling on the other side as they continue their gauntlet of tough opponents with a battle against Louisburg at home on Friday. Vick announced her college commitment before the game.

STATS

Charlotte Wortham (So.) — 5.5 IP, 4 K, 0 BB, 1-3

Jakhiyah Evans (Sr.) — 1-3, 3B

Caelyn Bunn (Sr.) — 3-4, 2 RBI, 2B

Morgan Matthews (Sr.) — 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 R

Katelin Guerrant (So.) — 4.1 IP, 6 K, 2 BB