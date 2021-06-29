Vance Aquatics scores victory in regular-season finale

Jun. 29—OXFORD — The Vance Aquatics swim team wrapped up a unique regular season by securing a 244-166 victory over Treyburn at home on Saturday morning.

Head coach Natasha Rubin said that Saturday's triumph carried a little more significance than the team's other wins this year, as it was the first time that her swimmers got to celebrate a victory at home with each other and in front of their families.

"This was our first time hosting an in-person meet," Rubin said. "Getting the win was exciting because the kids could jump into the pool and celebrate in the heat of the moment instead of waiting a few days to find out at the end of practice, which is a little anticlimactic."

Up until last weekend, Vance Aquatics had been conducting all of their meets virtually, as opposed to facing opponents in-person, due to concerns about spreading COVID-19 amidst a large group of people.

Vance Aquatics' first in-person meet against Five Oaks in Durham last Saturday was also their first loss of the 2021 season, but Rubin was proud of the way her swimmers rebounded against Treyburn to give the program momentum heading into the Durham Summer Swim League Championship meet.

Robert Hopper and Bridger Stewardson continued to showcase their efficiency and leadership by being two of Vance Aquatics' four triple winners, alongside Ryan Crews and D.J. Hayes, which helped give their team a decisive edge over Treyburn.

Saturday's victory against Treyburn improved Vance Aquatics' overall record to 4-1 on the season, which Rubin believed the program needed after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from competing during the summer of 2020.

"We're very happy with this season, especially after everything we've been through the last two years," Rubin said. "We had to rebuild after not having a season because of COVID. We swam some but couldn't participate in any meets. I've seen a lot of improvements and I thought everyone showed great sportsmanship, which is very important to me."

Story continues

With the regular season now over, Rubin and Vance Aquatics are turning their attention to the DSSL Championship at the Triangle Aquatic Center, where they will be represented by 24 of their 53 swimmers.

Rubin said that attendance in the DSSL Championship is not a major concern for her — with many swimmers having already made vacation plans around that time — as teamwork and individual improvements are her main goals with Vance Aquatics.

For the swimmers that are participating in the DSSL Championship, Rubin wants them to remember the values that have helped Vance Aquatics enjoy success during the summer and to not be overly concerned with the Triangle Aquatic Center's unique environment.

"I hope we can get some Top 20 places," Rubin said. "Hopefully we can drop some more times and have some fun. This is the first time they'll be swimming in an indoor venue and they'll have to wear masks. There will also only be a handful of people inside, so they'll have to rely on each other and the coaches."

The DSSL Championship is set to take place on July 10.