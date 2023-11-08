Van Rooyen visits best friend for 'special day'

Following his emotional victory at the Wide Wide Technology Championship on Sunday, Erik van Rooyen said that he couldn't wait to see his best friend, and give him a hug.

Jon Trasamar, van Rooyen's college teammate and roommate at the University of Minnesota, has terminal cancer and texted van Rooyen last week that he has less than three months to live.

On Tuesday, van Rooyen, along with friends and other former teammates, including van Rooyen's caddie, Alex Gaugert, visited Trasamar at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

"Yesterday was special," van Rooyen said Wednesday on "Golf Today."

"A chance to say out last goodbyes."

Van Rooyen described his best friend, who was married to Allie Trasamar in March 2022 (their GoFundMe page), as someone with a "massive heart" who was "mad about golf." You can watch the full, emotional interview above or click here.