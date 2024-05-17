Van Persie named Heerenveen head coach

Robin van Persie came second and third in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups respectively with the Netherlands [Getty Images]

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has been appointed head coach of Dutch top-flight side Heerenveen.

The Netherlands' record men's goalscorer, 40, has signed a two-year deal and will begin his first managerial role in the summer.

Since retiring as a player in 2019, he has worked as assistant coach at Feyenoord and been in charge of the club's under-18 and under-19 sides.

"I would like to continue my development and the role of head coach fits in perfectly with that goal," said Van Persie, who was part of the United team that won the Premier League in 2013.

"Heerenveen is a very nice Premier League club with a rich tradition and loyal supporters.

"It is a fantastic challenge to contribute to the sporting ambitions and development of the club as head coach."

Current Heerenveen boss Kees van Wonderen announced in March he would leave the role at the end of his contract.