Van Orden walk-off single lifts Eureka over Whitefish

Apr. 13—EUREKA — Tyce Van Orden hit a walk-off single in the seventh inning to give Eureka a 9-8 win over Whitefish Friday in high school baseball.

The freshman drove in AJ Truman to cap off a three run seventh to give the Lions (7-0) the victory.

Rowan Burow threw three innings in relief to pick up the win, allowing just one run on two hits. Tristan Butts got the start for the Lions and allowed three earned runs, walking seven and striking out six.

Talus Piatowski is credited with the loss after allowing two earned runs in 2 1-3 innings of relief. The Bulldogs (1-4) committed four errors on the night.

Whitefish jumped ahead early leading 6-3 after three innings, before the offense slowed down for the Bulldogs.

Eureka closed the deficit down to 7-6 with a pair of runs in the fifth.

Whitefish added one insurance run in the top half of the seventh before Van Orden's heroics sent the Lions home victorious.