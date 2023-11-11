Van Meter 35, Monticello 21: Bulldogs advance to fifth straight Iowa state title game

CEDAR FALLS — In the wild, a Bulldog would have a difficult time winning a battle against a Panther.

But this isn’t the wild; this is the Iowa high school football Class 2A semifinal game.

And the Monticello Panthers — with a roster half the size of their opponent — couldn’t fend off the Van Meter Bulldogs, who find themselves in the state championship game for the fifth straight year after beating Monticello, 35-21.

Ben Gordon breaks a tackle by a Monticello defender in Van Meter's semifinal win over the Panthers.

The Bulldogs — state title winners in 2021 and 2022 — trailed the Panthers multiple times. But thanks to a standard, but still stellar, performance from running back Ben Gordon, Van Meter finds itself in contention for a third-straight championship. Their last two titles came in Class 1A, but the Bulldogs moved up to Class 2A in 2023.

“Just keeping each other’s head up, being persistent, having trust in each other,” Austin Baumhover, the Bulldogs’ quarterback, said of falling behind and coming back. “When we got those big plays, they built off each other.

“And we were able to scratch back and get a couple scores, and then our defense hauled off and played a great game.”

Van Meter won't have much time to celebrate the victory. Head coach Eric Trudo reminded his players postgame that they're back in the weight room Sunday morning to start preparing for the championship game, which is on Friday at 10 a.m. at the UNI-Dome.

“It’s a quick turnaround, but we’ve got to get back at it, just like it’s a normal week,” Baumhover said. “But at the end of the day, it’s just another game that we’re going to be prepared for with our best.”

Here are two takeaways from Van Meter’s semifinal win over Monticello.

Van Meter’s running back and punter send the Bulldogs back to the state title game

Gordon is among the best running backs in Iowa.

He was selected to the Register’s preseason All-Iowa second-team back, and he’s lived up to the expectations in his senior season. Prior to the semifinal game, he had 1,868 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground — which doesn’t include his two scores on kick returns.

Against Monticello, he recorded 208 rushing yards and four touchdowns, which included a long run of 74 yards. He added a 33-yard reception to his ground game, as well.

Gordon was the fuse that lit a fire under Van Meter.

But Adlai Lounsbury was the guy who kept the Bulldogs in this game when the offense faltered.

He punted four times for 174 yards, averaging 43.5 yards per punt. His long was 57 yards and landed three punts within the 20-yard line. Lounsbury added two field goals to his highlight-reel stat line, as well.

“He’s one heck of a kicker,” Baumhover said. “He had big field goals, and then his punts are big, pinning them deep in their territory. It was huge, he had a big contribution today, so hats off to him.”

It helps to have one of the best running backs statewide on the roster. But it’s also an advantage to have a punter who can bail the team out when the offense doesn’t convert, and who consistently makes the defense’s job just a little bit easier.

Win or lose, Preston Ries is still among the best in Iowa

Watching the Iowa football commit compete, it’s easy to see why Ries is ranked among the best players not only in Iowa but nationwide.

He plays in one of the state’s smaller classes and Monticello’s regular season schedule isn’t overly competitive, but in the state semifinal game, he showed that he can compete with players from a powerhouse program like Van Meter.

For Monticello football, he is a Swiss Army athlete, doing a bit of everything on offense and defense.

Preston Ries threw for over 260 yards in Monticello's Class 2A semifinal loss to Van Meter.

But on Saturday, there were two moments on offense that stood out.

Late in the second quarter — after throwing interceptions on the previous two drives — Ries received the snap around the 40-yard line and then dropped the ball. But he scooped it up, eluded defenders and managed to let off a 19-yard pass to Conner Jordan for a first down.

He also drew a roughing the passer penalty that was added on to the end of the play, and that drive resulted in a touchdown.

In the third quarter, with the ball on the Monticello six-yard line, Ries scrambled along the goal line, avoiding defenders while searching for a receiver. He found Peyton Schilling on a 94-yard score.

Ries threw for 264 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 92 yards and two more scores.

And that was just on offense.

On defense, he’s the guy who comes in when no one else is around. He makes clean, hard-hitting tackles and knows how to stop opponents in their tracks. Ries had five tackles against Van Meter.

"He's a special kid, not just on the football field," said Monticello coach Wes Wilson. "He makes big plays. He used his feet. He's got a knack for finding guys downfield, and credit to our offensive line, they give him a lot of time.

"And to the receivers like Peyton, who do a good job of continuing the routes and finding an open spot."

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Van Meter beats Monticello for spot in fifth straight Iowa state title game