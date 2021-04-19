Van Jefferson sees ‘a lot of room for improvement’ after quiet rookie year

Van Jefferson had a terrific training camp for the Los Angeles Rams last year, seemingly putting him on track to possibly be the team’s WR3 as a rookie. But once the regular season began, it was Josh Reynolds who earned most of the snaps next to Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

After Jefferson played 33 snaps in Week 1 and 26 in Week 2, he didn’t surpass either of those numbers again until Week 12 and then in the season finale. He finished his rookie season with only 19 catches for 220 yards and one touchdown in the regular season, hauling in six passes for 46 yards and a score against the Packers in the divisional round, as well.

Looking back on his first year in the NFL, Jefferson didn’t meet his own personal expectations. He called it a “learning experience” and hopes to put together a better season in Year 2.

My first year in the NFL was a learning experience,” he said in an interview with TheRams.com. “I feel as if I learned a lot of things that will help me in year two. I expected a lot more out of myself, but everything is all about timing and being ready. Overall, I thought it was good, but a lot of room for improvement.”

Jefferson was drafted 57th overall last year, five picks after Cam Akers was selected. Both players should have larger roles in 2021, with Akers cemented as RB1 and Jefferson taking Reynolds’ spot as the No. 3 receiver.

Jefferson’s dad, Shawn Jefferson, is a former NFL wide receiver himself and is the new wide receivers coach for Arizona. Van was asked how his dad felt he did as a rookie, and Shawn expected more from the Rams wideout, too.

“Pops expected a lot more out of me,” he said. “He is very hard on me and wants to see me succeed. But in the end, he was very proud of me and said he expects more of me in season two. It’s going to be fun. I get to see him twice a year now. I’m excited to play against him and compete. I know he’ll be talking and making his noise.”

Reynolds played 71.7% of the team’s offensive snaps last season, which is the type of workload Jefferson could expect to have in 2021. He’ll have to compete with DeSean Jackson for playing time, too, but Jefferson is a player the Rams are high on and he won’t be limited for much longer.