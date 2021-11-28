Van Jefferson scores 79-yard touchdown, but Rams trail 13-10

Things are going back and forth at Lambeau Field, with a pair of turnovers leading to points.

After quarterback Matthew Stafford was strip-sacked and Aaron Rodgers ran in a 1-yard touchdown, Rams head coach Sean McVay elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Los Angeles 29. But running back Darrell Henderson was stuffed for no gain, and L.A. turned it over on downs.

Defensive lineman Greg Gaines kept the Packers to a three-point score, sacking Rodgers on third-and-7. Mason Crosby‘s 45-yard field goal was good, putting the team up 10-0.

But then the Rams got on the board with a big 79-yard touchdown by receiver Van Jefferson. Quarterback Matthew Stafford hit Jefferson down the middle of the field and Jefferson took the ball 36 yards after the catch for the score.

Packers receiver Randall Cobb took a catch and run 54 yards to set up Crosby for another 28-yard field goal to give Green Bay a 13-7 advantage.

The Rams then put a field goal on the board following a Cobb muffed punt return. It initially looked like receiver Cooper Kupp had thrown a touchdown pass to Jefferson, but the play was overturned upon review because Jefferson’s second foot landed out of bounds.

Instead, Matt Gay sent a 36-yard field goal through the uprights after a pass to Odell Beckham Jr. fell incomplete on third-and-3.

Beckham has started the game with one catch for 5 yards on four targets.

