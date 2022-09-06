Van Jefferson remains out of practice for the Rams

Van Jefferson truly might be day-to-day, as coach Sean McVay said, but Tuesday was not the day.

The Rams’ receiver remained the only player on the roster not to practice as the team listed him as DNP yet again.

The Rams will give Jefferson a designation Wednesday, the day before the NFL’s season opener, but it seems unlikely he plays against the Bills.

Jefferson underwent “minor” knee surgery Aug. 2 after an earlier surgery on the same knee in the offseason. The Rams are taking a deliberate approach in his return, not wanting to rush him back into action, though they have not ruled him out of the season opener yet.

They will have to figure out how to replace him in the short term. Jefferson caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season after making 19 receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown as a rookie in 2020.

Second-year receivers Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell are expected to see more opportunities as long as Jefferson is out.

