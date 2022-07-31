Van Jefferson is at the top of the Rams depth chart at wide receiver with Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, but he wasn’t on the practice field on Saturday.

Jefferson had knee surgery this offseason after dealing with knee issues last year, but Rams head coach Sean McVay didn’t say whether his absence was related to that injury.

“We’re figuring that out right now, working through that . . . l’ll have more information for you later — like I said, I don’t have anything right now,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Jefferson caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season and added nine catches for 102 yards in the Rams’ four playoff games.

Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Jacob Harris, and Brandon Powell are behind Jefferson on the depth chart. The team also has not closed the door on re-signing Odell Beckham Jr., who is recovering from a torn ACL, and an extended absence for Jefferson could make that reunion likelier.

Van Jefferson misses practice, Rams “working through” situation originally appeared on Pro Football Talk