Van Jefferson gets into scuffle with Broncos DB during practice

It took less than an hour for practice to get chippy between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos on Wednesday.

According to reporters in attendance in Denver, Van Jefferson and Broncos DB Damarri Mathis got into a scuffle on the field. Mathis threw Jefferson down and linebacker Josey Jewell got involved, but all parties were separated rather quickly so things didn’t escalate.

It’s unclear what led to the tussle between the receiver and DB, but at least things didn’t get out of hand and lead to a major delay in practice.

First scuffle (not a fight). Van Jefferson and Damarii Mathis. Everyone separated quickly. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 23, 2023

WE GOT OUR FIRST FIGHT. Damarri Mathis threw a Rams WR down. Started a scuffle with Josey Jewell right in the middle. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 23, 2023

Damarri Mathis threw down Van Jefferson. And scuffle ensued. Not sure why Mathis threw him down. It was separated fairly quickly. Fans here loved it. #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 23, 2023

The Rams and Broncos will hold a second practice together on Thursday before squaring off in Week 3 of the preseason Saturday night, though Jefferson won’t be out there for the contest this weekend.

