Van Jefferson gave his newborn son the perfect name after winning the Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson experienced the greatest day of his life in February. Moments after winning the Super Bowl, Jefferson found out his wife went into labor. He hurriedly left the stadium during the celebration so he could get to the hospital as fast as possible.

Jefferson didn't quite make it to the hospital in time. Traffic prevented him from getting there and he wound up watching his wife give birth over FaceTime, Jefferson told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jefferson made it to the hospital roughly 30 minutes after his son was born. The only thing left to figure out was the baby's name. That turned out to be an easy decision. Jefferson and his wife, Samaria, decided to name their new baby Champ, the perfect name considering Jefferson won the Super Bowl just before his son was born.

The name was selected, obviously, due to the Super Bowl. But Jefferson explained the name also referenced Samaria, who was a "warrior" during Super Bowl week.

Van Jefferson discussed Super Bowl plan with his wife

Jefferson said he spoke to Samaria about playing in the Super Bowl knowing she could give birth during the game. Samaria was on board with the idea, and even kept some information from Jefferson before the game so he could focus on getting prepared.

Samaria's water broke during the Super Bowl, leading to her being stretchered out of the stadium to get to the hospital. Jefferson found out right after the game, which made for an incredible video.

Jefferson has the entire offseason to get to know his newborn son. Once that ends, Jefferson could be in line for a huge season. With Odell Beckham Jr. hitting the free-agent market, Jefferson could elevate into the No. 2 receiver role with the Rams depending on the health of Robert Woods, who tore his ACL in November.

Expectations should be high for Jefferson, especially considering the Rams will once again be a favorite to make a deep playoff run.