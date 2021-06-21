Van Jefferson expectations, Jalen Ramsey recruits Stephon Gilmore and more Rams news

At the conclusion of another week of the NFL offseason, we are just 12 weeks away from the start of the season. As we have been all offseason, it is time to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ NFC West rivals.

What has been going on with the Los Angeles Rams over the last week? Below are some stories to know.

Rams expect big things from WR Van Jefferson in 2nd season

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams selected Jefferson in the second round in the 2020 draft and he had 19 catches as a rookie. He now moves into a WR3 role in 2021. HEad coach Sean McVay has liked what he has seen from Jefferson in the offseason and expects big things this season.

Jalen Ramsey trying to recruit Stephon Gilmore

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Gilmore held out of mandatory minicamp with the New England Patriots, as he wants a new contract. The Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins attempted to recruit him to the Cardinals on social media. He isn't the only player to do that. Ramsey, the Rams' top cornerback also did the same thing.

Rookie TE Jacob Harris has eyes opened at new position

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Harris played receiver in college but is transitioning to tight end in the pros. He was drafted in the fourth round this year and has gotten some looks in the offseason with the first team. He is learning that playing inline as a tight end is "a whole different world."

Date set for Rams-Cowboys join practice

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams will hold joint practices with two different teams. The date for their practice with the Dallas Cowboys is set. They will travel to Oxnard, CA, where the Cowboys train, and will practice with them August 7.

Jared Goff received interest before trade

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams traded Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in the deal to acquire Matthew Stafford. Some new information reveals that the Rams got a lot of calls from around the league about Goff before he was sent to the Lions.

