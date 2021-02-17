Van Jefferson’s dad looks forward to ‘kicking his butt’ as new Cardinals WRs coach

Van Jefferson will have a new rival in Arizona for the 2021 season, and it’s not a player. His dad, Shawn Jefferson, was hired as the Cardinals’ wide receivers coach this offseason after spending two years in the same role with the Jets.

Shawn Jefferson hasn’t gotten the chance to see Van play much because he’s been an NFL coach since 2006, so getting to his son’s games has been a challenge. Fortunately, he’ll see Van up close and personal twice a year now, with both Jeffersons being in the NFC West.

Shawn Jefferson was introduced to the media on Tuesday and he’s already talking some trash to his son.

“I’m looking forward to kicking his butt twice a year, that’s what I’m looking forward to more than anything,” Jefferson said, via Jess Root of Cards Wire. “It’ll be good to see him play but when you get on that field, I want to kick his butt in every way possible.”

Shawn Jefferson is already 1-0 against his son in the NFL. The Jets stunned the Rams late last season at SoFi Stadium, which was one of the most shocking games of the entire NFL season. Van will have a chance to avenge that loss twice next season, though the Rams-Cardinals matchups don’t yet have a date because the schedule hasn’t been released.

But rest assured, these two will be looking forward to those showdowns whenever they end up happening – because after all, bragging rights are on the line.

“I’m a competitor and he is too, but I’d love nothing more than to have those bragging rights every season, kicking his butt twice a year,” Shawn Jefferson said.