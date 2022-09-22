Van Jefferson, Brian Allen out of Wednesday practice for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 3 with some injuries to worry about. They had their first practice of the week on Wednesday and released their first injury report of the week.

Four players sat out.

There was good news. After dealing with a knee injury last week, linebacker Leonard Floyd did not even appear on the injury report.

Check out the details of Wednesday’s injury report.

Did not participate

C Brian Allen (knee), DT Aaron Donald (rest), CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), WR Van Jefferson (knee)

Jefferson has not played yet this season. He isn’t expected to practice this week.

Allen’s status is something to watch and so is Durant’s especially since cornerback Troy Hill was placed on injured reserve.

Limited participation

CB David Long (groin)

With Durant injured and Hill on IR, Long’s status becomes even more important.

Cardinals' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)

WR Marquise Brown (rest)

RB James Conner (ankle)

TE Zach Ertz (rest)

WR A.J. Green (rest)

OL Rodney Hudson (rest)

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring)

OL Justin Pugh (rest)

LB Zeke Turner (ankle)

Limited participation

DL J.J. Watt (calf)

Full participation

CB Trayvon Mullen (toe)

WR Andy Isabella (back)

