Van Horn insistent that Arkansas can still reach Super Regional despite crushing loss

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – It’s going to take yeoman’s work for Arkansas to punch its ticket to the Super Regional now – a matter of winning three games in the next two days.

But Razorback head coach Dave Van Horn was defiant that his team would – or at least could – still do so after suffering a heart-breaking 7-6 loss to Kansas State on Saturday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

“Not a problem, we can do it,” Van Horn said. “Everybody’s Mr. Oh Poor ‘Ol Me, negative. We can do it. We might not do it, we can.”

That quest will begin Sunday at 1 p.m. when top-seed Arkansas (44-15) faces fourth seed Southeastern Missouri State (35-26) in a rematch of the Razorbacks’ 17-9 victory on Friday.

“We fought like crazy and you can’t take anything away from our offense,” Van Horn said of his team that rallied from 6-2 down to have the potential wining run at the plate in the ninth. “I wouldn’t want to play us right now. Honestly, the way we’re swinging the bat and we were fighting at the plate.

“…We are knocking the crap out of the ball right now, that’s why. They are fighting like crazy. Some teams would have rolled over out there.”

Southeastern Missouri State eliminated second seed Louisiana Tech 9-3 on Saturday afternoon after third-seeded Kansas State hammered the Bulldogs 19-4 in Saturday morning’s completion of game that was suspended on Friday night.

“We gotta go beat Southeast Missouri State tomorrow if we want to get another chance at K State,” Van Horn said. “ That’s going to be our focus…to figure out how to beat them and they’re very offensive. So that’s our battle right now.”

The Razorbacks will open with sophomore pitcher Gage Wood on the mound in the elimination game that will be streamed by ESPN +.

“We’re gonna start Wood,” Van Horn said. “I expect him to get out there and get after it, or I wouldn’t start him.”

Kansas State (34-24) is just a victory away from winning the regional be it in Sunday night’s 6 p.m. or in the if necessary on Monday.

“Obviously, when you’re 2-0 in regional play, it puts you in a great situation,” Hughes said. “ The kids were starting to get tired too. It’s about to be day 3 of the tournament. I know our guys were tired with the (Friday) delay and everything.

“These kids, we’ve been maxing them out. I don’t know who we’re going to throw tomorrow. We’ll look at the matchup and who we’re going to play. We’ll make a decision from there.”

The Wildcats are in that enviable position after improbably scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth against Razorback ace Hagen Smith (9-2), who had not given more than three runs in a game this season and came into the game with a 1.48 ERA.

They did so despite a crowd of 11, 213 providing the best college baseball atmosphere he has ever seen according to Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes.

“What an unbelievable environment just to be a part of,” Hughes said. “ I know it’s difficult for the opponent to come in here and play, that’s for sure. I can’t imagine there’s a better atmosphere in college baseball, and it’s been like that for a long time around here.

“Throw in the fact that one of the most dominating pitchers in college baseball today was pitching against us in a rabid atmosphere, rabid environment.”

Smith is expected to be a top 10 pick in this summer’s Major League Baseball Draft so Saturday might have been his last start as a Razorback.

He fanned seven batters in five innings to give him a single season school record of 161, breaking David Walling’s school record of 155 set in 1991 .

Smith also extended his school career record to xxx.

Kansas State’s six-run explosion came after Arkansas had taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the inning via some daring base running, a run-scoring error and Hudson White’s RBI single.

Smith had allowed just one hit through the first four innings, but walked the first two Wildcats he saw in the fifth.

Bredan Jones and Jaden Parsons would deliver two-strike RBI singles, a sacrifice bunt score another run and then Kansas State’s Kaelen Culpepper hit a three-run homer.

That homer just got over leaping Arkansas center fielder Ty Wilmsmeyer to make it 6-2.

“To me, he looked like he was starting to fatigue a little bit,” Hughes said. “He very seldomly gives a team a big inning. His numbers are already reflective of the work he put in for the entire season. They’re amazing numbers. We got lucky. I think we controlled the zone and we got a couple of walks. Their opponents were hitting .143 against them for a reason.”

The Razorbacks rallied from down 6-2 and had the go-ahead run at the plate in the form of Peyton Stovall when the game ended.

Peyton Holt’s two-run homer off Wildcats closer Tyson Neighbors got Arkansas within striking distance and Ty Wilmsmeyer followed with a walk to set the stage for a dramatic finish.

After Jackson Wentworth started for Kansas State and went 5 2/3 innings, Neighbors got the last 10 outs for his team.

He ended the game with a strikeout of Stovall to pick up his ninth save of the season.

Holt had two hits for Arkansas as did Wilmsmeyer, Wehiwa Aloy, White and Jared Sprague-Lott, who hit a solo homer in the seventh before White’s double in the eighth cut it to 6-4.

It turned out that Nick English’s solo home run off Ben Bybee in the eighth, which put the Wildcats up 7-4, turned to be the game winner.

Bybee threw three innings with the only hit he allowed being English’s clout.

“I’ve been around long enough, when you walk into an environments like that, three-run lead in the ninth means nothing,” Hughes said. “That atmosphere, I’ve been all over the place, that’s the single most impressive atmosphere I’ve been in as a baseball player or coach, and that’s the first time I’ve been to Fayetteville. So I knew a three-run lead… We just needed one more.”

Arkansas out hit Kansas State 13-5, but the Razorbacks also stranded 13 runners, including two each in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Hughes stressed he knew Kansas State night have one chance against Smith and it came through when that scenario presented itself.

“You’ve just got to pick your spots, if you even get one versus Hagen. Then hopefully you execute. It went our way. We had some things go our way, but we took advantage of the big inning. And the only opportunity we had to score against him, we took advantage of it. Fortunate to have kids execute and slow down the moment on the big stage.”

Photo by John D. James

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.