Van Dijk's Saudi MEETING, Reds MOVE for Yoro & Klopp RETURNS to Anfield - Liverpool FC news recap

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr have reportedly met with the agents of Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk over a potential transfer.

Marca reports that Al-Nassr have met with the Liverpool captain's team and they wish to make him the highest-paid defender in world football.

Al-Nassr are the club of Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, but they have other players with links to Van Dijk. Sadio Mané is the most obvious - he moved there from Bayern Munich last summer.

It should be said that Van Dijk still has a year remaining on his contract and it makes little sense for Liverpool to sell him. Even if he leaves on a free in a year, keeping him on board would be nothing but immensely beneficial for Arne Slot's debut campaign.

LIVERPOOL READYING MOVE FOR LENY YORO

Liverpool are pushing to sign one of the world’s biggest talents in Lille defender Leny Yoro, according to David Ornstein. However, they’re not exactly the only ones.

Leny Yoro

Ornstein writes for the Athletic that Liverpool are trying to sign Yoro from the Ligue 1 side. The 18-year-old is one of the most in-demand players on the planet but only a select few have a realistic chance of getting him.

Liverpool and Manchester United are two of those and the pair of rivals are pushing to get Yoro. His contract expires next year, leaving Lille firmly open for discussions this summer.

However, there's a catch and it's one Liverpool are unbelievably familiar with. They're trying to sign one of the world's best youngsters so, naturally, Real Madrid are favourites to get him.

Yoro is heavily rumoured to want a move to the European champions and is willing to wait a year so they can get him for free, so a move to Anfield looks unlikely at present.

JURGEN KLOPP MAKES ANFIELD RETURN

Taylor Swift played the 100th show of her landmark Eras tour last night at Anfield, the first of three concerts scheduled for the home of Liverpool Football Club - with Jurgen Klopp grabbing tickets for the big event.

Klopp posted plenty of updates of the gig on his new Instagram page, including videos and selfies for his first return to Anfield since departing as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

"So, back in Liverpool and now it's Taylor time!," Klopp said on social media. "So three things I had to do today. No, I had two. A barber appointment with Umut, then we're going out to Anfield.

"First time going to Anfield not for a football game but in the stands and watching Taylor Swift. So yeah, I'm not Taylor made obviously, but Taylor ready."

CONOR BRADLEY TIPPED FOR GREATNESS

Conor Bradley's Northern Ireland teammate Brodie Spencer has hailed the Liverpool right-back, claiming he will go on to become one of the world's best players.

International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Estadio Nueva Condomina, Murcia, Spain 11/6/2024 Andorra vs Northern Ireland Northern Irelands Conor Bradley celebrates scoring a goal Conor Bradley celebrates scoring a goal 11/6/2024 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/Presseye/WilliamxCherryx pe_00957221

"Conor Bradley is going to go on to be one of the best players in the world," Spencer said according to the Belfast Telegraph.

"The season he has had, he’s been absolutely unbelievable and to be able to play alongside him is so good.

"It’s such a relief for me playing at centre back and just having him beside me. He’s always there and supporting and he is able to get out of difficult situations, score goals and make things happen in attack. It’s great to be playing with him."

FORMER RED UP FOR BORUSSIA DORTMUND JOB

Former Liverpool midfielder Nuri Sahin has been tipped to become the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund following the shock departure of Edin Terzic on Thursday.

Nuri Sahin Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp’s former club made the announcement on Thursday that a new man would be in charge for the 2024/25 Bundesliga season with former playmaker Sahin now tipped to step into the role by German media.

Sahin, 35, played a crucial role in Klopp’s all-conquering Dortmund side before moving, albeit briefly, to Real Madrid and then Liverpool.

Sahin and ex-teammate Sven Bender joined Terzic's camp as assistant coaches and Dortmund's fortunes certainly improved.

Now, according to Bild, Sahin will be the man to lead the club into next season with Bender alongside him.

