Van Dijk joins forces with LeBron James in significant agent deal amid contract uncertainty

ROOF Agency, which has Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk on its books, has been acquired by the United Talent Agency (UTA) and the Klutch Sports Group (KLUTCH).

It brings together several high-profile footballers and athletes from other sports, potentially creating new opportunities for Van Dijk and his ROOF stablemates, including Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry, Ademola Lookman and Tammy Abraham.

The Dutch defender, who has been a key player in the Reds' Premier League and Champions League successes, will now be part of an agency that represents NBA superstar LeBron James - a Liverpool part-owner.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool

Van Dijk joins forces with LeBron James in significant agent deal amid contract uncertaintyby Peter Staunton

Andy Robertson reveals he's been suffering with ankle injury for over TWO MONTHSby Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool vs Luton Town, Premier League

Ex-Liverpool star names the TWO forwards he would sacrifice this summerby Peter Staunton

Former Liverpool player Sadio Mane and current star Harvey Elliott are also represented by ROOF.

It's not yet known at this stage what role this new merger may play in Van Dijk's contract negotiations amid uncertainty around his future.

Rich Paul, co-head of UTA Sports, explained his organisation’s approach: “Football is the most global and popular sport on the planet, and in charting our path into the game, we’ve searched for a partner who aligns with KLUTCH’s values and takes a similar client-first approach.

“It was clear very early on that ROOF was the perfect fit; our agencies share the same philosophy, passion and professional approach to representing the world’s best athletes.

“Together we look forward to bringing new energy to the beautiful game and its athletes through the lens of empowerment, storytelling and forward thinking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN FC (@espnfc)

"We are delighted to join forces with Rich, Andrew, and their team on this groundbreaking partnership," Managing director of ROOF Neil Fewings said.

“The unique identity and ideology of KLUTCH / UTA makes this a perfect cultural fit with great mutual synergies that will allow us to collaborate on a global scale.”

ROOF co-founder and managing director Bjorn Bezemer said: “We could not be more energised by this opportunity to work with KLUTCH and UTA."

“This exciting partnership gives us access to industry-leading resources and expertise to better serve our clients and broaden our reach globally.

“With ROOF partners becoming shareholders in one of the most transformational agencies in global sports and entertainment, we are excited to bring our industry-leading football representation to this team.”

Andy Robertson's injury problems highlight need for left-back changesby Henry Jackson

How to watch Liverpool stars at 2024 Copa America this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

Southgate gives Alexander-Arnold No.8 shirt and hands Liverpool MASSIVE problemby Sam McGuire