Van Dijk DELAY, Koopmeiners SETBACK, Alisson BOOST - Liverpool FC news recap

Liverpool intend to DELAY contract talks with Virgil van Dijk until the end of 2024, according to a shock new report.

The Liverpool captain is one of three high-profile stars who will be out of contract at the end of the 2024-25 season, alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There has been no breakthrough in talks for any of the trio at this stage, with new transfer supremos Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards having only officially taken up their roles at the start of the month.

Van Dijk is a reported transfer target for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, as well as Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League.

Former Liverpool striker confirmed in new coaching roleby Daryl Finch

Caoimhin Kelleher

Kelleher preference revealed ahead of potential club-record summer dealby Peter Staunton

Salah caught up in substitution row

Mohamed Salah scored a brilliant individual goal on the occasion of his 100th cap for Egypt to rescue a draw against Guinea Bissau in the African World Cup qualification phase.

However, it was claimed after the game that Salah REFUSED his manager's request to be substituted during the game, an assertion quickly denied by the Egyptian Football Association.

Injury blow could scupper Liverpool's transfer plans

Liverpool's transfer plans this summer may have received a significant setback, with news breaking on Tuesday of yet another injury in the Netherlands camp ahead of Euro 2024.

Teun Koopmeiners of Atalanta - Liverpool target.

Atalanta BC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Europa League Teun Koopmeiners of Atalanta BC celebrates after scoring a goal later disallowed during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Atalanta BC and Liverpool FC. Bergamo Italy Copyright: xNicolòxCampox

After Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong had to withdraw from the squad due to injury on Monday, Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, believed to be one of Arne Slot's main targets this summer, has also been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a muscle injury.

Reds get Alisson boost from Saudi

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr look set to seal the signing of Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in a move that could have knock-on effects for Liverpool No.1 Alisson Becker.

Alisson Becker Liverpool

Premier League Liverpool v Manchester United, ManU Alisson Becker of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, 17th December 2023 Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images Liverpool Anfield Merseyside United Kingdom Copyright: xMarkxCosgrove/NewsxImagesx

With the Pole moving to Al-Nassr, at least one option has closed for Alisson should he be eyeing up a move to the Saudi Pro League.

LIVERPOOL WOULD NEED TO PAY INACIO RELEASE CLAUSE

Liverpool have been told what they need to do to sign long-term transfer target Goncalo Inacio this summer.

Inacio, who will represent Portugal at Euro 2024 this summer, boasts a release clause in his current contract and Liverpool have been told that they will have to pay that sum in full to capture his signature, according to A Bola (via Sport Witness).

Luis Diaz signing 'impossible' for one suitor

It will be 'almost impossible' for Barcelona to sign Liverpool forward Luis Diaz this summer due to their financial difficulties, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Luis Diaz vs Tottenham Hotspur

Football - 2023 / 2024 Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Saturday 30th September 2023 Liverpool s Luis Diaz holds off the challenge from Tottenham Hotspur s Cristian Romero. COLORSPORT / Ashley Western PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK

However, speaking to Gol Caracol after Colombia's friendly against the United States, Diaz addressed the speculation surrounding his future.

"I'm very happy at Liverpool," he said. "It’s a great team and club, and I always wanted to play there. So, I'm content and very calm about everything."

Diogo Jota backs Reds target to be a superstar

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota finds himself in a unique position this summer, one where he can gain insights into several reported targets for his club side ahead of Arne Slot's maiden season as head coach.

Speaking in a recent TikTok interview with Goal, the Reds forward sang the praises of one player he believes is a superstar in the making.

Arsenal enter race for right-back Arne Slot loves

Arsenal are set to join a growing list of clubs this summer, ready to battle Premier League rivals Liverpool for the signature of versatile Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, according to reports.

While Mikel Arteta is targeting a high-profile striker, defensive reinforcements are also on the agenda, with Geertruida emerging as an option to ease the burden on Ben White at right-back.

Kelleher preference revealed

Caoimhin Kelleher is intrigued by a move to Celtic with Champions League football available to him north of the border, according to a new report.

Kelleher, 25, is the long-term understudy to Alisson Becker at Liverpool and has repeatedly expressed a desire to depart Anfield in order to become a No.1 goalkeeper in his own right.

Ex-Red confirmed in new coaching role

Former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres has taken a fresh new step on his coaching journey.

WIJDEWORMER - Atletico Madrid U19 coach Fernando Torres during the UEFA youth league Play-off match between AZ Alkmaar U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at the AFAS training complex on February 7, 2024 in Wijdewormer, Netherlands. ANP Hollandse Hoogte ED VAN DE POL UEFA Youth League - Play-offs 2022/2023 xVIxANPxSportx/xEdxvanxdexPolxIVx 490474565 originalFilename: 490474565.jpg

The World Cup winner, who previously coached Atlético Madrid's under-19 side, has been appointed head coach of Atlético's B team, the LaLiga club announced on Tuesday.

