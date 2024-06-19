Van Dijk agents to meet with Saudi PIF representatives with Al-Nassr move considered this summer

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is now in contact with the representatives of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk - with talks planned after the end of June over a transfer to the Saudi Pro League, according to a new report.

Van Dijk, 32, is currently with The Netherlands at Euro 2024, but his future will become a lot clearer after the conclusion of the tournament.

Al-Nassr, skippered by Cristiano Ronaldo and also featuring Sadio Mane, have emerged as the most likely destination for Van Dijk with the club in discussions with Spain international Aymeric Laporte over the terms of an exit.

by Peter Staunton

It’s expected the Liverpool defensive colossus could come in to replace Laporte THIS SUMMER with an Anfield exit now on the cards, according to TEAMtalk.

The report also claims that the PIF, which operates the four biggest clubs in the Saudi Pro League, considers Van Dijk its primary target this summer and are desperate to understand his desire to move to the Middle East.

Furthermore, the PIF is willing to sign the Dutchman no matter the cost, according to the report.

Al-Nassr are also considering the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos but Van Dijk is the focus.

Van Dijk contract up in 2025

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton back in January 2018 for £75 million - a record sum for a defender.

He’s won the Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup and FA Cup among other honours during his time on Merseyside, establishing himself as perhaps the finest defender of his generation.

His current contract expires in 2025 and Liverpool reportedly don’t intend to speak to their captain about a renewal until the end of this calendar year.

That would leave the Reds at risk of losing Van Dijk for nothing at the end of his contract and so this summer might well represent the club’s last chance to cash in.

