BREAKING NEWS:

Drew Brees announces retirement from NFL

Van der Poel wins Stage 5 as Pogačar keeps Tirreno lead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CASTELFIDARDO, Italy — Mathieu van der Poel soloed to victory during Stage 5 of the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar extended his overall lead to more than a minute.

Van der Poel attacked with more than 50 kilometers (31 miles) remaining of the 205-kilometer (127-mile) leg from Castellalto to Castelfidardo and the Dutch champion built up a lead of around three minutes on the tough finishing circuit, which had to be covered four times.

The chasing group was happy to let him go as he posed little threat to the overall standings but Pogačar made his move with 17 kilometers remaining and slashed the gap to finish just 10 seconds behind Van der Poel.

Wout van Aert was third, 49 seconds behind Van der Poel.

“I was riding completely on empty in the last few kilometers,” Van der Poel said. “I was told that Pogačar was coming close but I wasn’t even able to listen. I just wanted to reach the finish as fast as I could.”

It was a second victory in this year’s race for Van der Poel after the Alpecin-Fenix rider also won Stage 3.

Pogačar moved 1 minute, 15 seconds ahead of Van Aert in the overall standings. Mikel Landa is third, three minutes behind the Slovenian.

“When I saw Wout van Aert suffering I went to try and get more time on GC but I never thought I would be anywhere close to catching Van der Poel,” Pogačar said.

The sixth and penultimate stage is a 169-kilometer (105-mile) leg from Castelraimondo to Lido di Fermo.

The race ends on with an individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

“I’m super happy with the advantage I have over Van Aert now before the time trial,” Pogačar said.

Van der Poel wins Stage 5 as Pogačar keeps Tirreno lead originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Cycling: Van der Poel powers to solo stage win as Pogacar extends Tirreno lead

    Dutchman Van der Poel first attacked the main bunch with 60 kilometres left on a stormy, cold day in the Marche, accelerating repeatedly until he was on his own before extending his advantage to almost three minutes. He seemed to have another dominant win in the bag but cracked in the finale and Slovenian Pogacar, who had jumped away from a group of overall contenders, finished only 10 seconds behind.

  • Anti-doping chiefs face race against time to unmask mystery cyclist

    Anti-doping chiefs were on Saturday evening facing a race against time to unmask the rider for whom banned drugs were ordered before the 2012 Olympics amid fears they had only two months left to do so. Leading MPs called for the 10-year statute of limitations on such offences to be scrapped following a bombshell verdict that British Cycling’s former team doctor had placed that order in May 2011 “knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance”. As the fallout continued from arguably British sport’s worst drugs scandal, even a former director of legal for UK Anti-Doping admitted having a cut-off point for prosecuting dopers “allows people who have cheated to basically get away with it and keep the rewards of their cheating”. Pressure was mounting on UKAD to act quickly to unearth any cyclist or cyclists who may have broken the rules after former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman was sensationally ruled to have done so by a medical tribunal on Friday. Freeman, who was on Saturday still considering whether to appeal the verdict, was also facing calls to spare UKAD a wild goose chase and reveal who the banned drugs were intended for.

  • Van der Poel wins 3rd stage of Tirreno; Van Aert keeps lead

    Mathieu van der Poel claimed the third stage with an authoritative sprint to follow up on wins from Wout van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe on the opening two days.

  • Cycling: Schachmann retains Paris-Nice title as Roglic denied again

    Maximilian Schachmann retained his Paris-Nice title after overnight race leader Primoz Roglic suffered an ordeal in the final stage, a 92km ride from Le-plan-du-Var to Levens on Sunday. Roglic, who had a 52-second lead going into the last stage, crashed twice before being forced to change bike and, without a team mate to pace him back into the bunch, he lost considerable ground to end up outside the final top 10. The Slovenian's woes brought back memories of last year's Tour de France, when he cracked in the final time trial to end up second behind compatriot Tadej Pogacar.

  • Packers ‘could be in play’ for veteran free agent WR T.Y. Hilton

    The Packers might have interest in free agent wide receiver T.Y Hilton when the new league year opens on Wednesday.

  • Aaron Jones “anticipated bigger offers in free agency”

    Packer running back Aaron Jones will remain Packers running back Aaron Jones, thanks to a four-year, $48 million deal with a $13 million signing bonus. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced the deal and added this: “We anticipated bigger offers in free agency but Aaron wanted to stay with the Packers.” Some would say there’s no [more]

  • Reports: Tom Brady signs extension through 2022 season with Tampa Bay

    Brady's extension likely lowers his 2021 salary cap number after he signed a 2-year, $50 million deal ahead of 2020.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • No ice bath for old school Federer after winning return

    Roger Federer admitted he felt tired at times as he returned from 14 months out to beat Dan Evans at the Qatar Open on Wednesday but will not be changing his post-match routine. The 39-year-old Swiss, who had not played since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals since when he has had two knee operations, produced some vintage tennis to win 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5. Encouragingly, Federer displayed his trademark silky movement and said the knee had held up during a two-hour 24 minute duel.

  • Manchester United's Harry Maguire enters the pantheon of all-time missed shots (video)

    This is amazing.

  • John Brown cut, A-Rob tagged and Nyheim Hines joins the show!

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon are back with the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Italian volleyball club suing former captain for allegedly breaching contract with pregnancy

    An Italian volleyball club accused its former team captain of "hiding her desire to be a mother" and is seeking legal action.

  • Who will be the NFL's first $100 million-a-year quarterback?

    As money rises in the NFL, who will be the first quarterback to crack the nine-figure-a-year level?

  • UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results & video: Edwards vs. Muhammad set; Spann misses weight on first attempt

    It was a rocky road to get here, but with the UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results in the books, the event is set for Saturday at The Apex in Las Vegas. The UFC Vegas 21 fight card is topped by Leon Edwards squaring off with Belal Muhammad in a bout that could determine the next challenger to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. UFC Vegas 21's main event was made official within the first 10 minutes of the Friday's two-hour official weigh-in window. Muhammad took to the scale first, weighing 170 pounds, while Edwards immediately followed at 170.5 pounds. Edwards had initially been slated to face rising star Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday, but that bout was scrapped for the third and final time. Chimaev continues to suffer lingering health effects from his bout with COVID-19. With Edwards currently sitting at no. 3 in the UFC welterweight rankings, he is poised to earn a title shot with an impressive win over Muhammad. By contrast, with Muhammad ranked no. 13, he has a massive opportunity to make a statement and propel himself toward the top of the division if he upsets Edwards. UFC Vegas 21 co-main eventer Ryan Spann misses weight UFC Vegas 21 co-main event fighter Ryan Spann was the final fighter to the scale, right at the end of the two-hour window. He weighed 206.5 pounds for his bout opposite Misha Cirkunov. At 0.5 pounds over the limit, Spann was given one hour to lose the final half-pound. If he does not, the bout will be negotiated and he would likely forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Cirkunov to keep the bout intact. Considering his size, it is more likely that Spann will be able to lose the final half-pound and make weight within the one-hour grace period. [UPDATE: Friday, March 12]Spann made weight on his second attempt, tipping the scale at 206 pounds. His fight with Cirkunov will take place as originally planned without penalty. Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder rematch gets UFC Vegas 21 green light A women's strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder highlights the UFC Vegas 21 prelims on ESPN+. The bout was rescheduled from February's UFC Vegas 20 fight card, after someone from Yoder's corner tested positive for COVID-19. The bout easily got the green light on Friday with Hill weighing 115.5 pounds and Yoder at 116 pounds. UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170) UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card (8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN+) Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170)Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (205) vs Ryan Spann (206.5)Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Gavin Tucker (146)Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (136) vs Davey Grant (135.5)Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (125.5) vs Matheus Nicolau (125.5)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders (186) vs Darren Stewart (185.5) UFC Vegas 21 Prelims (5pm ET / 2 pm PT on ESPN+) Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder (116)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Marcelo Rojo (145.5)Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (136) vs Ray Rodriguez (135.5)Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs Rafa Garcia (156)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cortney Casey (126) vs JJ Aldrich (125.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs Jason Witt (171) TRENDING > Rankings Review: Sean Brady shoves Khamzat Chimaev out of the Top 15 UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad make weight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Belal Muhammad rips Leon Edwards’ post-fight comments: ‘You ain’t getting a title fight’

    Belal Muhammad rips Leon Edwards for calling for a title shot rather than a rematch.

  • Dana White shares photo showing just how badly Belal Muhammad’s eye was poked

    This is for the people who inevitably will question Belal Muhammad for not continuing at UFC Fight Night 187.

  • The Players: Collin Morikawa leaves the Stadium in good spirits after nearly breaking back-nine record

    The back nine of the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass saved a decent 72-hole score for Collin Morikawa in final round of the Players.

  • Report: Dolphins trade DE Shaq Lawson to Texans for Bernardrick McKinney

    Report: Dolphins trade Shaq Lawson to Texans for Bernardrick McKinney

  • Ben Simmons has response to Wizards broadcaster’s overrated claim

    Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has a perfect response to the Washington Wizards broadcaster's claim.

  • Matt Patricia was the Patriots representative that signed Cam Newton's contract

    Cam Newton signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots on Friday, but his name wasn't the most interesting one on the contract.