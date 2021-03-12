Van der Poel smashes rival in Tirreno-Adriatico third stage sprint

The Telegraph

The hunt was on for the unnamed rider accused of doping ahead of the 2012 Olympics as British Cycling’s golden era was left in tatters by a bombshell verdict that their former doctor had ordered testosterone for an athlete. Calls for UK Anti-Doping to unearth the cyclist or cyclists who may have cheated were widespread after a medical tribunal sensationally found former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman guilty of ordering the performance-boosting drug to the national velodrome in 2011 “knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance”. The decision handed down by the independent Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service cast a shadow over an entire generation of British riders and led to calls for Sir Dave Brailsford, who denies any wrongdoing, to be suspended by Ineos Grenadiers (formerly Team Sky) pending a full investigation. On a dramatic day, which could have huge ramifications for the sport in this country: UK Anti-Doping launched two separate probes against Freeman and were urged to retest all samples from the years in which he was at British Cycling Shane Sutton, the former British Cycling head coach, said he had been used as a “scapegoat” and added it was “important to find out who the doctor ordered it [the testosterone] for British Cycling described the findings as “extremely disturbing”, admitting it was “a day for sober reflection” for the sport in this country Department of Culture, Media and Sport select committee chair Julian Knight said it “marked a terrible day for the reputation of British cycling” and “left a number of questions to answer" Questions were raised over whether the World Anti-Doping Agency’s 10-year statute of limitations might kick in should the identity of the rider(s) not be established by May Team Ineos insisted they did "not believe that any athlete ever used or sought to use Testogel or any other performance-enhancing substance” The ruling, which triggered arguably the biggest drugs scandal ever to engulf British sport, was the latest twist in a saga which has dragged on for over two years. The fallout could be extensive. Freeman, who was suspended by British Cycling four years ago and now works as a GP in Lancashire, has since been charged by UKAD with two anti-doping rule violations arising from evidence given during the tribunal: Possession of Prohibited Substances and/or Prohibited Methods and Tampering or Attempted Tampering with any part of Doping Control. How can we believe in any of British Cycling or Team Sky’s glorious successes after this bombshell? But pressure was growing to discover who the unnamed rider or riders referred to in the ruling could be, and how far the scandal might have spread. The 44-page report did not name any riders, nor did the General Medical Council, who brought the charges against Freeman, manage to establish the identity of any athletes involved. UK Sport declined to comment beyond noting the panel’s decision. Freeman was found guilty by the tribunal, on the balance of probability, of ordering a batch of Testogel patches to the velodrome in 2011 “knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance”.