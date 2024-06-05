How Van der Merwe, Ritchie and Russell stand out for stats

Edinburgh's season may have come to an end, and many might argue they've underperformed. However, there was some standout individual performances which Opta stats have highlighted.

In the URC's regular season, no player beat more defenders per 80 minutes than the blond bombshell himself - Duhan van der Merwe.

The Scotland flyer beat six players per game on average, with Glasgow's Kyle Steyn in second place with 5.5 defenders beaten per 80 minutes.

Josh McKay was the only other Scottish-based player in the top 10, with the Warriors full-back eighth on 4.1. Just a few more years until he qualifies for Scotland...

It wasn't just the backs that impressed. Edinburgh's former Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie won more jackal turnovers than any other players (19), while he also slowed down or disrupted a further nine opposition rucks.

That made his defensive ruck effectiveness rating a league-high 34%. No, us neither. But we do know it means he was a nuisance at the breakdown and a key defensive asset.

Ahead of the Premiership semi-finals in England, it was revealed Finn Russell has made 14 line break assists - more than any other player in the league. Just Finn Russell doing Finn Russell things, eh?