Van Bronckhorst linked with move for Lawrence - gossip

Former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is pondering a move for Ibrox midfielder Tom Lawrence as he begins to assemble a new squad at Turkish club Besiktas, while Ipswich Town and Sheffield United are also keen on the 30-year-old. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Bayern Munich would accept £850,000 for 20-year-old winger Yusuf Kabadayi, who is said to be attracting interest from Rangers, St Pauli and Lecce. (Der Werden via The National)

Rangers-linked Harry Souttar says that, if Enzo Maresca was still in charge, he would be looking to leave Leicester City this summer, but the 25-year-old Aberdeen-born Australia centre-half will now wait to see if he can win more game time under whoever is the new manager. (Glasgow Times)

