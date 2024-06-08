Van Basten says Zirkzee has ‘quality’ and praises Camarda: “Great future ahead”

Marco van Basten made an appearance at the book launch of ‘There is only one president’ yesterday, sharing his thoughts on the impact of Silvio Berlusconi. However, he also spoke about the future of AC Milan’s attack.

The event took place last night and many key figures were present, such as Adriano Galliani, Ricky Massara and Giorgio Furlani. Marco van Basten was the big one, though, and he got the opportunity to praise Francesco Camarda as the youngster arrived at the event.

As cited by Gazzetta dello Sport, van Basten was not only asked about Berlusconi and the qualities of Camarda, but also Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee. The striker has been heavily linked with Milan and negotiations now appear to be at an advanced stage.

Milan are living the days of strikers: Zirkzee is the transfer target, Camarda just won the U17 Euros with Italy. What’s this guy like?

“Camarda seems like a good player to me, very young, full of talent. I heard his name, I saw some of his movements, I know that he signed the contract today and has a great future ahead of him. I’m monitoring him.

“In my time, we were lucky to have several players of high quality. It’s not just a couple of players that make the difference, it takes 3-4-5. In our time we had Baresi, Maldini, Tassotti, Ancelotti, Gullit, Rijkaard, Donadoni… All together we were really strong.”

And Zirkzee?

“He is young and promising, but still very much at the beginning. We have to wait to see how strong he is. I can’t say that he will become great but he certainly has quality.”

Do you recommend him?

“It’s not up to me to say whether he will do well or not but Milan, if they want to win in Europe, must choose good players.”

What is needed in attack? A 20-goal striker?

“Yes, it’s the right time to sign a strong striker. Giroud was strong, he did very well, but he was 37 years old.”

The ideal striker to buy?

“Mbappe (laughs).”

Although Kylian Mbappe recently flirted heavily with Milan, they will have to settle for Zirkzee this summer. The release clause of €40m will be paid and now they need to solve the high agent commission request, which could be tricky.