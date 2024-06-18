Valwood kicks off youth baseball camp

Jun. 17—HAHIRA — Valwood's Browning Field is currently abuzz with young athletes participating in the Little Valiant Baseball Camp, coordinated by head varsity coach Robert Shipman.

The camp, hosting rising kindergarten through 5th-grade students, focuses on instilling fundamental baseball skills while ensuring the participants have fun and learn about the game.

Assisting Coach Shipman are Valdosta High alumni Cole Porter and Austin Thomas. Thomas is accustomed to the role, having coached the middle and varsity teams at Valwood. Their experience and enthusiasm will remain invaluable in guiding the young athletes. High school students are also contributing to the camp's success by helping run various activities and earning community service hours in the process.

The camp aims to teach players the fundamentals of baseball, including fielding, hitting, baserunning, and catching, and to help them understand how the game is played. Through a mix of drills and scrimmage games, participants gain new skills and learn the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship.

Coach Shipman emphasized the camp's balanced approach, "They need to have an outlet in baseball where it's serious enough to teach some skills, but not too much so that they get bogged down thinking about it too much."

This philosophy ensures that while the campers learn and improve, they also retain their love for the game and enjoy the experience.

Near the end of day one, a group of campers were divided into teams for a friendly scrimmage game. The two teams disputed who could use the team name "Valwood Valiants." This moment filled the staff with a sense of pride, and to reach a compromise, one team was named Valwood, and the other team was named Valiants.