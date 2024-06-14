Valverde talks Ancelotti, Kroos, Real Madrid UCL triumph, Copa America

Federico Valverde has become one of the most important players at Real Madrid under the tutelage of manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Uruguayan international has become a permanent fixture in the team, playing either in midfield or even on the right flank.

While he has enjoyed great success, Valverde recently admitted in an interview with AUF TV’s ‘La Quinta Tribuna’ (h/t Mundo Deportivo) that he was angry with Ancelotti about the change in his position.

“I’ve learned to value playing wherever I want to play. When I started my time with Ancelotti I had that anger of… why do I have to change position? Why do I have to change position?”

“Then I learned to value what the coach asks of you and to know how to mature around the game and that if the coach asks you to collaborate in another position, you have to value it, understand it and make the most of it for the good of the team.

“And coming from him, from Ancelotti? playing at Real Madrid is not easy, you have to grab it and not let go of that opportunity.”

On Real Madrid’s UCL triumph

Valverde then discussed Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League triumph as they defeated Borussia Dortmund in the finals earlier this month to be crowned European champions for the 15th time.

“It’s something unique, I’m very proud to be achieving these things with my family and the people who have been close to me since I started playing football as a kid. They really enjoy it when they see a family member achieve such important things,” he said.

Valverde played a key role in Real Madrid’s UCL success. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“It’s hard to assimilate at the moment but my family makes me appreciate it,” Valverde added.

The Uruguayan international also paid tribute to Toni Kroos who announced his retirement from football and will be stepping down after the UEFA Euro 2024, saying:

“Kroos will always have a lot of respect and affection in my family. In his family we were made to feel part of everything he was achieving, especially when things weren’t going well, with a few words he made me feel better.

“A player like that is missed on and off the pitch. He was always so calm”.

On Copa America

Having tasted a lot of success at Real Madrid, Valverde stated that he now dreams of lifting the Copa America with the Uruguayan international, as he said:

“Even if I win, I have to keep going. Now comes a very important goal for my life, my career, like the Copa America. My mentality is always to enjoy when I win.

“When you’re at Real Madrid you arrive with the illusion and the dream of being able to achieve great things, important titles, and when you’ve been at the club for years you realise that it’s hard but there’s that hunger to win, to always go for more.”

“The fans make you feel the same; that the most beautiful thing is the Champions League and it seems easy but it’s difficult,” he concluded.