Value in versatility: Why Detroit Red Wings laud these three forwards

Queue Joe Veleno and Christian Fischer in the next-man-up line after Michael Rasmussen when it comes to valuing the grinders who make the Detroit Red Wings go.

The depth of this season's team has been lauded since last summer, when general manager Steve Yzerman went on a binge that has helped put the Wings on solid ground in the chase for a playoff spot. Up front, the utilitarian side of the depth is highlighted by Rasmussen, Veleno and Fischer, who are the sort of forwards coaches love because they're a fit in any role.

"I just think in today’s NHL, those versatile players are important," coach Derek Lalonde said. "Even our depth this year — I mean, Christian Fischer is someone who we’ve used to have success in changing lines up, he’s changed from wing to center."

It's been the same story with Rasmussen, whose week began with a four-year, $12.8 million extension, and Veleno, both of whom are former first-round draft picks. Fischer was a free-agent addition last offseason.

WANNA BET? Red Wings far from a betting favorite, but they like their own playoff chances

Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) is congratulated by defenseman Moritz Seider and center Joe Veleno (90) after scoring during the third period of the Wings' 6-4 win on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in St. Louis.

Rasmussen, 24, has switched between center and wing on and off since playing 65 games his rookie season in 2018-19, the year after he was the No. 9 pick in 2017. The 23 points in 55 games he took into Thursday put him on a path to a career high, but more than points, his new deal reflects how well he embraces any role the Wings give him.

"I take a lot of pride in that," Rasmussen said. "I think it's important to be versatile and play anywhere in the lineup and help out however I can. I just try to do that and do it to the best of my ability. I take a lot of pride in it."

In Rasmussen, Lalonde said, the Wings have a player who, "over the last month alone has centered a really quality fourth line; he’s been on a checking line, we put him on our top line to give us a spark. He kills for us. We’ve improved as a group here over the last couple years, and he’s been a big part of it."

Veleno, also 24, mostly has played center in what is now his third full-time season with the Wings, but has seen time as a wing. To his credit, Veleno also has played his way onto the second man-advantage unit, beating out Rasmussen for a spot in the net-front role.

"They obviously see the work that I put in and gave me some power play time, which I’m happy for," Veleno said. "It’s huge to have their trust. Being able to have their trust means playing more minutes, getting out there more often, playing when games are tight. Even getting some looks four-on-four and power play, penalty kill. I’m really happy for the way that’s been going."

The way it's been going — 23 points in 53 games entering Thursday — projects to land Veleno, the No. 30 pick in 2018, a raise in money and term on the one-year, $825,000 deal he signed last summer. He's a pending restricted free agent, so there's no urgency, but Veleno fits in well with the Wings' rebuilding efforts.

Red Wings right wing Christian Fischer gets set during a faceoff in the second period of the Wings' 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at Little Caesars Arena.

"A guy like that, he’s very similar to Ras," Lalonde said. "We’ve used him throughout our lineup for a spark. He can get touches for other people, establish a forecheck, he has size and skill and can skate. We use Joe in every situation — power play, penalty kill, he’s centered, he’s been a wing."

Fischer's impact has been shorter: Added last summer for one year, $1.125 million, the 26-year-old emerged from a strong training camp to play right wing on the fourth line. When Rasmussen was promoted to the top line and Veleno moved up to the third line, Fischer (13 points in 52 games) was moved off the checking line to center the fourth line. Fischer, Veleno and Rasmussen don't generate highlight reels, but they are key to the Wings' success as they attempt to end a seven-year playoff drought.

"This year the one thing that we do have that we haven’t had is the depth," Robby Fabbri said. "That’s contributing to our success. It’s been a good stretch for us with the next man up mentality. It makes it a lot of fun when you’re rolling over a bunch of lines."

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her @helenestjames.

Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michael Rasmussen, Joe Veleno key grinders for Detroit Red Wings