Value of Ligue 1 broadcasting rights halved

When the Ligue 1 broadcasting rights for the upcoming five-year cycle (2024-29) were put up for auction, the head of the LFP, Vincent Labrune, wanted to garner a €1bn fee. However, no bids arrived. Instead, the LFP were forced to negotiate one-on-one with the various broadcasters, including but not limited to Canal Plus, beIn Sport and Dazn.

With just over two months to go until the start of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 campaign, the LFP are yet to find a broadcaster. As a sense of desperation creeps in and as club presidents begin to show concern at the situation, the LFP have started to draw up contingencies. A notable plan B is to create their own channel, with a subscription to all Ligue 1 games to cost €25 per month.

However, the intention still remains to sell the broadcasting rights. The value has since dropped significantly. The LFP initially wanted €1bn but L’Équipe understands that the rights are now valued at just €500m.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle