The value of a LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk return: ‘We’re going to be a problem to guard’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Bonnell
·4 min read
1 / 2

The value of a LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk return: ‘We’re going to be a problem to guard’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk are healed and practicing. Their return to games looks imminent.

Ball (wrist fracture) and Monk (ankle sprain) are listed as questionable for Saturday’s home game against the Detroit Pistons. While coach James Borrego will work both players back slowly, he anticipates a major impact over the last 10 games of the regular season.

“We’re much more dynamic now,” Borrego said following Friday practice. “We were dynamic before, and we’ve got a little bit back hopefully...

“We’re going to be a problem to guard if we get this thing right.”

Ball, the front-runner for NBA Rookie of the Year, has been out since a hard fall March 20 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Monk suffered that ankle sprain in an April 1 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The Hornets are still without small forward Gordon Hayward, who sprained his right foot April 2.

Those three are among the Hornets’ most skilled offensive players, combining to average about 49 points and 12 assists this season. The Hornets went 10-11 since Ball’s injury.

Borrego says if there’s any consolation to this long span without key players, it’s been the growth of others, particularly Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington and Terry Rozier. Borrego believes as Ball and Monk work back into the rotation, the Hornets will have a broader spectrum of offensive options.

They’d better, because the stakes are big. The Hornets are trying to end a five-season streak without a playoff appearance. They are 30-32 with the eighth-best record in the Eastern Conference. They’ll likely have to advance through a play-in tournament for one of the last two playoff seeds in the East.

Ball, Monk need a transition period

Borrego said he can’t expect Ball and Monk to immediately be ready for big minutes. Ball averaged 28.6 minutes before his injury. Monk averaged 21.7 off the bench.

While Borrego was “very encouraged” by what he saw in practice Friday, he needs to proceed patiently in consultation with the Hornets’ medical staff

“We’re not going to run them major minutes early on,” Borrego said. “Their early runs won’t be heavy runs -- four- or five-minute runs. When we do get either or both of them back, we’ll ease them in.”

Ball broke his right wrist, which is his dominant hand. Being a point guard, his fine motor skills are extra important to his performance. Ball became the dominant player in his rookie class (East Rookie of the Month for January, February and March) for his daring drives and look-ahead passes.

Ball said in an April 20 interview that he was shocked an MRI showed a fracture in his wrist.

“I never thought it was what it was,” Ball said. “I thought it was a sprain — nothing too big — so I’d finish out the game. Probably ice it after the game and be cool for the next one. It started irritating more and more.”

Monk has been a go-to scorer off Charlotte’s bench, so his ability to cut without the ball and to change direction off the dribble are big factors in his scoring ability.

“It was terrible getting through it,” Monk said of the month he needed to heal. “It’s feeling way better...I was able to make cuts” in practice.

Not just healed, but effective again

The final call on Ball’s and Monk’s availability will come in pre-game warmups for Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against the Pistons at Spectrum Center. Borrego said he saw nothing Friday that felt like a red flag.

“Making sure that they’re not favoring anything, that their conditioning is up to playing in an NBA game,” Borrego said of what he monitored. “It’s a little bit of gut feel, a little bit of observation, communicating with them to make sure that they’re comfortable to get out there and play. And trusting our medical group. It’s a collective decision.”

The Hornets play five games in the next seven days and 10 in the next 16 with abundant stakes. While cautious about protecting Ball’s and Monk’s health, it’s clear Borrego is thrilled about their return.

“I look for these 10 games,” Borrego said, “to be our best of the season.”

Recommended Stories

  • Ten Hag extends Ajax contract to scotch Tottenham rumours

    Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has extended his contract until 2023, the Dutch club announced on Friday, pouring cold water on rumours that he was about to leave.

  • Sumo wrestler dies month after falling on head during bout

    A Japanese sumo wrestler has died a month after falling on his head during a bout in a case that has raised questions about the sport’s response to medical emergencies. Hibikiryu, 28, died of acute respiratory failure on Wednesday, the Japan Sumo Association said. The wrestler, whose real name was Mitsuki Amano, was thrown by his opponent during a bout at a tournament on March 26.

  • Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk are cleared medically. Will they play Saturday?

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball cleared for games 6 weeks after fractured wrist

  • Iowa State leading scorer Rasir Bolton transfers to Gonzaga

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Rasir Bolton, Iowa State's leading scorer last season, said Friday he is transferring to Gonzaga. Bolton averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Cyclones, who finished 2-22 last season. Iowa State coach Steve Prohm was fired after last season and was replaced by T.J. Otzelberger.

  • Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James returning from 20-game absence Friday vs. Sacramento Kings

    The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled without LeBron James, going 8-14 during his absences this season.

  • Lakers fall to Kings in LeBron's return

    With a stop-and-go offense and little defense, the Lakers have plenty to work on while fighting for favorable playoff seeding.

  • One scary way that Apple’s new AirTag trackers can be abused

    Even before Apple unveiled the AirTag tracker, we learned that the company had built protections into iOS 14.5 to prevent AirTag abuse. iOS will warn iPhone users when it detects an AirTag tracker following them around so that they can disable it and prevent stalkers from keeping track of their location. An AirTag that’s been away from the owner for three days will also make a sound when moved so that Android users could discover it as well. Apple also explained that the AirTags were not designed to track children or pets, and the privacy and security features above explain why it’s difficult to track people using AirTags. But a nonprofit dealing with violence against women has identified one situation where the AirTags can be used to track unsuspecting victims without triggering the protection that Apple has in place to prevent stalking. The National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) group has addressed tracking technologies like AirTag in an interview with FastCompany, explaining one scenario where Apple’s protections might fail. Apple has a support document where it details how AirTag tracking works and the security and privacy protections built into the Find My tracking service: AirTag has also been designed to discourage unwanted tracking. To discourage tracking without your knowledge, Find My will notify you if an unknown AirTag is seen moving with you over time. An AirTag that isn't with the person who registered it for an extended period of time will also play a sound when moved so you can find it, even if you don’t use an iOS device. If you detect an unknown AirTag, use the steps below to learn about the AirTag and how to disable it. Apple did not initially explain how quickly the AirTag “moving with you” alert might happen if you're an iPhone user who is being tracked with an AirTag, but the company told the blog that it would occur when you arrive at your home, which is the address you stored in your Apple “Me” card, or at specific locations that your phone learned you frequently visit. But this won’t work for Android users who might be tracked with an AirTag. They’ll only be notified that they might have an AirTag tracker on them after three days. NNEDV said that might be a problem for Android users who live with abusive spouses who might use AirTags to track their victims. “Three days won’t work if you’re going home every day to the same person tracking you... That’s a learning space [that] hopefully Apple will consider and work to build in protections with that threat model,” NNEDV technology safety specialist Corbin Streett told the blog. “[Apple] is thinking about the threat model where it’s a stalker who is walking by someone on the street they don’t know — that stranger danger model — but what about when it is the person you come home to every day?” Fast Company points out that Apple said in recent interviews that the three-day rule might be lengthened or shortened in the future.

  • Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix canceled for second straight year due to COVID-19

    The race won't be held in Quebec because of concern about increased COVID-19 cases.

  • Kevin Love with a deep 3 vs the Miami Heat

    Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a deep 3 vs the Miami Heat, 05/01/2021

  • Nikola Jokic blocks Zion Williamson at the rim to secure controversial win for Nuggets

    He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.

  • Red Wings blank Lightning in marathon shootout

    Sam Gagner scored in the eighth round of a shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings a 1-0 home win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Tampa Bay outshot Detroit in regulation and overtime, 33-15, but couldn't put anything past Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss, who recorded his second consecutive shutout. Tampa Bay started backup goalie Curtis McElhinney, who made 15 saves in what was his first start since April 22 and 11th of the season.

  • Kyle Busch rolls to Camping World Trucks victory at Kansas

    Statistically speaking, Kyle Busch had a perfect night at Kansas Speedway on Friday, sweeping both stage victories in the Wise Power 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, leading the most laps and earning his series record 61st trophy. But the veteran had to earn that joyous finish, rallying from a fourth-place starting position on […]

  • UFC on ESPN 23 results: Randa Markos disqualified for illegal upkick on Luana Pinheiro

    Randa Markos made history in a dubious way Saturday at UFC on ESPN 23.

  • Micah Parsons thinks Washington got a steal with their 7th round pick

    Washington has added another defensive end to the roster, one that some see as a steal.

  • 2021 NFL Draft Grades: Final analysis for all 32 teams after seven rounds

    The 2021 NFL Draft is over, and now it's time to hand out draft grades for all 32 teams. Here's our analysis of the best and worst picks from the seven rounds.

  • Browns sign top undrafted rookie Marvin Wilson with $192,000 guarantee

    One of the best players not to get drafted cashed in as soon as the 2021 NFL draft came to an end. Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Browns and got a $30,000 signing bonus plus $162,000 of his base salary guaranteed, according to Tom Pelissero of [more]

  • Bryce Harper ejected after yet another terrible call by MLB umpires

    MLB umpires just can't seem to get these calls right this season.

  • Tom Brady showed up to the Kentucky Derby in style

    Tom Brady showed up in a suit to the Kentucky Derby.

  • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks off-camera to NBC from Kentucky Derby

    Rodgers said he's disappointed in the conflict becoming public and confirmed there is a "chasm" between him and the Packers.

  • Detroit Lions 7th-rounder Jermar Jefferson: I thought I'd be drafted in 3rd or 4th round

    The Detroit Lions took Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft. He thought he was a third- or fourth-round pick.