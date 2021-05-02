Valspar payout: Sam Burns' first win includes big payday

Golf Channel Digital
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are the purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for winner Sam Burns and the rest of the players who made the cut at the 2021 Valspar Championship:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Sam Burns

500

1,242,000

2

Keegan Bradley

300

752,100

3

Viktor Hovland

163

407,100

3

Cameron Tringale

163

407,100

5

Abraham Ancer

110

282,900

6

Max Homa

95

241,500

6

Vaughn Taylor

95

241,500

8

Troy Merritt

80

201,825

8

Joaquin Niemann

80

201,825

8

Louis Oosthuizen

80

201,825

11

Brandt Snedeker

68

167,325

11

Camilo Villegas

68

167,325

13

Bronson Burgoon

55

127,305

13

Jason Kokrak

55

127,305

13

Hank Lebioda

55

127,305

13

Justin Thomas

55

127,305

13

Bubba Watson

55

127,305

18

Charley Hoffman

47

98,325

18

Ted Potter, Jr.

47

98,325

18

Adam Schenk

47

98,325

21

Paul Casey

37

65,291

21

Corey Conners

37

65,291

21

Russell Knox

37

65,291

21

Danny Lee

37

65,291

21

Matthew NeSmith

37

65,291

21

Alex Noren

37

65,291

21

Ian Poulter

37

65,291

21

Charl Schwartzel

37

65,291

29

Michael Gligic

23

40,572

29

Sungjae Im

23

40,572

29

Zach Johnson

23

40,572

29

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

23

40,572

29

Kevin Na

23

40,572

29

Pat Perez

23

40,572

29

Scottie Scheffler

23

40,572

29

Scott Stallings

23

40,572

29

Jimmy Walker

23

40,572

29

Vincent Whaley

23

40,572

39

Scott Brown

13

25,875

39

Tyler Duncan

13

25,875

39

Beau Hossler

13

25,875

39

Charles Howell III

13

25,875

39

Denny McCarthy

13

25,875

39

Ryan Moore

13

25,875

39

Doc Redman

13

25,875

39

Kyle Stanley

13

25,875

39

Bo Van Pelt

13

25,875

48

Wesley Bryan

8

17,687

48

Lucas Glover

8

17,687

48

Dustin Johnson

8

17,687

48

Tom Lewis

8

17,687

48

Henrik Norlander

8

17,687

48

Jhonattan Vegas

8

17,687

54

Luke Donald

6

16,215

54

Branden Grace

6

16,215

54

J.T. Poston

6

16,215

57

Jason Dufner

5

15,801

57

Kramer Hickok

5

15,801

57

Peter Uihlein

5

15,801

60

Wyndham Clark

5

15,387

60

Brandon Hagy

5

15,387

60

Patton Kizzire

5

15,387

63

Joseph Bramlett

4

14,904

63

Chase Koepka

0

14,904

63

Ryan Palmer

4

14,904

63

Henrik Stenson

4

14,904

67

Byeong Hun An

4

14,559

68

J.B. Holmes

3

14,421

69

Keith Mitchell

3

14,283

Recommended Stories

  • Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns stay atop Valspar leaderboard

    Second round co-leaders Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns each had an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys and stayed atop the leaderboard after Saturday's third round of the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla. Bradley, who also led after Thursday's first round, and Burns shot 2-under 69s to close Saturday at 14-under 199, good enough for a one-shot lead over Max Homa. The difference in the leaders' cards was that Burns' eagle came on the par-5 first hole at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course, while Bradley scored an eagle on the par-5 14th hole.

  • Sam Burns earns first PGA Tour win in impressive fashion at Valspar Championship

    Sam Burns earned his first PGA Tour win in his 76th career start Sunday at the Valspar Championship.

  • This Genius Invention Will Change How You Pack

    These organizing accessories make traveling in style a breeze.

  • Hyo Joo Kim ends five-year drought with dream day in Singapore at HSBC Women’s World

    Kim captured a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, her first LPGA title in five years.

  • Golf-South Africa's Burmester races to five-stroke win at Tenerife Open

    Burmester entered the final day at Golf Costa Adeje one stroke off the lead but stormed past his rivals with five birdies on the opening seven holes. "There's no words that can describe it," said Burmester, who last won on the Tour at the 2017 Tshwane Open on his home soil.

  • Keegan Bradley still confident game is trending up after squandering lead at Valspar Championship

    Despite a late and costly mistake, Keegan Bradley, 34, was able to put the weekend at the Valspar Championship in perspective.

  • What drivers said at Kansas

    Here is what drivers were talking about after Sunday's race at Kansas.

  • Sam Burns claims first PGA TOUR title at 2021 Valspar Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 Valspar Championship, Sam Burns fired a 3-under 68 to finish 17-under par for the tournament and claim his first PGA TOUR victory by three shots.

  • Paul Barjon prevails in playoff to win Korth Ferry Tour’s Huntsville Championship

    Paul Barjon is finally a Korn Ferry Tour winner after prevailing on the third hole of a playoff at the Huntsville Championship.

  • Over 800 migrants rescued at sea head to Italy

    Two Italian ports faced an influx of hundreds of migrants on Saturday, as a charity ship sailed toward a Sicilian port with 236 people rescued in the Mediterranean from traffickers' boats, while Italian coast guard and border police brought 532 others to a tiny island. The maritime rescue group SOS Mediterranee said a ship it operates, Ocean Viking, pulled the migrants to safety four days ago from two rubber dinghies. Upon instructions from Italian authorities, the Ocean Viking was sailing to Augusta, Sicily, with its passengers, who it said included 119 unaccompanied minors.

  • Scott Harrington DQ’ed; Jimmy Walker hit with penalty but survives cut at Valspar Championship

    PGA Tour pros regret their errors as Harrington signed an incorrect scorecard while Walker missed his tee time.

  • Vic Fangio: Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock will have equal chance to win starting QB job

    The Broncos are preparing for a quarterback competition that will span the next few months. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said he’ll give incumbent starter Drew Lock and new arrival Teddy Bridgewater equal time with the first-team offense in Organized Team Activities and training camp, with both of them having a chance to earn the [more]

  • Kyle Busch wins NASCAR Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas on 36th birthday

    Kyle Busch celebrated his 36th birthday with his first NASCAR Cup win of 2021 and the 58th of his career, winning a shootout at Kansas Speedway.

  • Sam Burns flirts with history, wins first PGA Tour event at Valspar Championship

    Sam Burns flirted with history en route to his first PGA Tour win at the Valspar Championship.

  • Mike Weir ends 13-year drought, wins Insperity Invitational on PGA Tour Champions

    In his 14th start on the PGA Tour Champions, Weir snapped a winless streak that had stretched to 13 years, six months and two days.

  • Kyle Busch wins race sponsored by Busch on his birthday at Kansas

    Busch won on a two-lap restart to end the race.

  • Kristaps Porzingis leaves Dallas win vs. Pistons early with knee soreness

    With just 10 games left in the regular season, Kristaps Porzingis may be dealing with another knee issue.

  • Canelo Alvarez reveals his brother was kidnapped days before fight against Rocky Fielding in 2018

    Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)

  • Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix canceled for second straight year due to COVID-19

    The race won't be held in Quebec because of concern about increased COVID-19 cases.