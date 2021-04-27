Valspar Championship Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

Adam Woodard
·3 min read
The PGA Tour is back in the Sunshine State this week.

Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead course in Palm Harbor, Florida, plays host once again for the 2021 Valspar Championship after the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three of the top-seven players in the Golfweek/Sagarin ranking are in the field, as well as two-time defending champion Paul Casey. A lot will be said for Copperhead’s Snake Pit, holes 16-18, but each of the holes on the 7,340-yard layout can be a killer.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2021 Valspar Championship.

Valspar Championship tee times

1st tee

Tee Time

Players

6:55 a.m.

Byeong Hun An, Abraham Ancer, Jamie Lovemark

7:06 a.m.

James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, John Huh

7:17 a.m.

Ryan Moore, Chris Kirk, Bo Van Pelt

7:28 a.m.

Jim Herman, Andrew Putnam, Kevin Streelman

7:39 a.m.

Martin Laird, Kevin Tway, Ryan Armour

7:50 a.m.

Keith Mitchell, Keegan Bradley, Wesley Bryan

8:01 a.m.

Martin Trainer, Henrik Stenson, William McGirt

8:12 a.m.

Nick Taylor, Pat Perez, Mackenzie Hughes

8:23 a.m.

Lanto Griffin, Austin Cook, Jason Dufner

8:34 a.m.

Sean O’Hair, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Robby Shelton

8:45 a.m.

Jonas Blixt, Charley Hoffman, Daniel Chopra

8:56 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim

9:07 a.m.

Hank Lebioda, Brad Adamonis, Michael Visacki

12:05 p.m.

Vaughn Taylor, Cameron Tringale, Bronson Burgoon

12:16 p.m.

Chesson Hadley, Lucas Glover, D.J. Trahan

12:27 p.m.

Scott Stallings, Scott Brown, Louis Oosthuizen

12:38 p.m.

Branden Grace, Graeme McDowell, Charles Howell III

12:49 p.m.

J.T. Poston, Brandt Snedeker, Russell Knox

1 p.m.

Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Sungjae Im

1:11 p.m.

Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann

1:22 p.m.

Richy Werenski, Adam Long, Luke Donald

1:33 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard, Bo Hoag

1:44 p.m.

Tom Hoge, Doc Redman, Tom Lewis

1:55 p.m.

Peter Malnati, Peter Uihlein, Henrik Norlander

2:06 p.m.

Rafael Campos, Michael Gligic, Chase Koepka

2:17 p.m.

Kramer Hickok, Ryan Brehm, Jordan Hahn

10th tee

Tee Time

Players

6:55 a.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, K.J. Choi, Kelly Kraft

7:06 a.m.

David Hearn, Xinjun Zhang, Matthew NeSmith

7:17 a.m.

Aaron Baddeley, Hunter Mahan, Patrick Rodgers

7:28 a.m.

Tyler Duncan, Grayson Murray, Kevin Stadler

7:39 a.m.

Corey Conners, J.B. Holmes, Bubba Watson

7:50 a.m.

Jason Kokrak, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

8:01 a.m.

Patrick Reed, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phil Mickelson

8:12 a.m.

Hudson Swafford, Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

8:23 a.m.

Kevin Na, Sung Kang, Scott Piercy

8:34 a.m.

Brian Stuard, Tim Wilkinson, Sam Burns

8:45 a.m.

Russell Henley, Nick Watney, Beau Hossler

8:56 a.m.

Rob Oppenheim, Vincent Whaley, John Augenstein

9:07 a.m.

Brandon Hagy, Kris Ventura, Sam Horsfield

12:05 p.m.

Camilo Villegas, Alex Noren, Cameron Davis

12:16 p.m.

Charl Schwartzel, Talor Gooch, Cameron Percy

12:27 p.m.

Kyle Stanley, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert

12:38 p.m.

Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt, Kevin Chappell

12:49 p.m.

Justin Rose, Jimmy Walker, Danny Willett

1 p.m.

Brian Gay, Ian Poulter, Ted Potter, Jr.

1:11 p.m.

Ryan Palmer, D.A. Points, Zach Johnson

1:22 p.m.

Michael Kim, Satoshi Kodaira, Patton Kizzire

1:33 p.m.

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Denny McCarthy, Erik van Rooyen

1:44 p.m.

J.J. Spaun, Wyndham Clark, Scott Harrington

1:55 p.m.

Danny Lee, Rory Sabbatini, Luke List

2:06 p.m.

Joseph Bramlett, Sebastian Cappelen, Rod Perry

2:17 p.m.

Roger Sloan, Nelson Ledesma, Rasmus Hojgaard

