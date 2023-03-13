Valspar Championship Preview

The PGA TOUR will put a bow on the Florida Swing this week at the Valspar Championship.

They don't have designated status this year which means a drop-off in field strength compared to some of the recent events. Still, there are a few big names making the trip, most notably Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, and back-to-back champ Sam Burns.

The Course

The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort is the host this week. They've played here since the inaugural 2000 edition.

This par 71 plays to 7,340 yards. That seems to be a reasonable length at first glance but the course design makes this play a bit longer.

Golfers are urged to hit less-than-driver on many on the par 4s which creates a lot of mid-iron and long-iron approaches. As Scott Stallings put it last year, "You have to be a good player through the middle of the bag. A lot of 175-, 190-, 200-yard shots."

Looking at last year's event, only 31 percent of approach shots originated from inside of 150 yards. Not a wedge-friendly course.

Water comes into play on up to nine holes which sounds like a lot but it's a big relief compared to recent events at TPC Sawgrass, Bay Hill, and PGA National. One way to look at the impact of the water is the rate of big numbers. The field finds double bogey or worse on 1.8% of holes at Innisbrook, while that rate sits around 2.9 percent when looking at the average of the other three Florida venues.

Tree lines and doglegs urge golfers to shape their shots. Smart striking is important here because there are very few birdie opportunities to make up for silly short-sided mistakes.

Looking at the turf, it's another week of overseeded conditions. The greens are relatively small at 5,822 square feet, while also being heavily sloped like you'd imagine from a classical-looking design.

Last year aside, this is one of the toughest scoring environments they face all year, outside of majors.

Course Quotes

Sifting through some past quotes, let's try to break down the course to see how it will play.

Justin Thomas in 2022: "If you're not playing well and not driving it well it's a tough golf course. It's very similar to like Sawgrass or Riviera to me to where you put the ball in play or at least you put it on the right side of the holes off the tees I feel like can you do some damage."

Bubba Watson in 2019: "I hit a lot of irons off tees just to get the ball in play. Even if it laid back a lot further I trusted my iron game to hit some of the greens and that's really what I did."

Adam Hadwin in 2022: "It's kind of similar to courses that I grew up on, kind of through the trees. You got to work the golf ball both ways. You got to be in position off the tee, otherwise you get blocked out on certain holes."

A position-based course with an emphasis on patience.

Correlated Courses

Using historical data we can look at overperformance and underperformance at this week's host course and compare that to all of the courses played out on TOUR. Here are the ones that shared a lot of overlap:

PGA WEST

TPC San Antonio

TPC River Highlands

TPC Boston

The Weather

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 75 degrees. Winds at 5 to 10 MPH, gusts up to 20 MPH.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 80 degrees. Winds at 12 to 18 MPH, gusts up to 30 MPH.

It looks relatively calm to start the week but wind and rain arrive as the week goes on.

Golfers to Watch

There is something to be said about and course "fitting a golfer's eye" and Thomas says this one fits that box for him. "I've loved it ever since playing the Junior tournaments here. And I've just, yeah, it's a place that I just, I feel like I can get my way around really well and I feel like every time I tee it up I can go shoot 7-, 8-, 9-under, although it can play pretty difficult." He's twirled top 20s in four of five trips while missing the cut in the other. That includes a T3 last year but he's still searching for his first win at the Copperhead Course.

He's the back-to-back champ at Innisbrook Resort. It's been a mixed bag for Burns in the lead up, grabbing a pair of top 15s before missing back-to-back cuts then something in between last week at THE PLAYERS (T35). He's been T30 or better after 11 of his 12 career rounds at the Copperhead Course.

Fast starts are the norm for Bradley at the Copperhead Course. This is the site of his infamous first-round lead to missed cut debacle but he's gotten revenge in return trips. In fact, Bradley has been T6 or better after round one in five of his last six starts here including another first-round lead in the 2021 edition. He went on to post a runner-up finish that week and it wouldn't surprise me if he played his way right back into contention on a tough track.

The Canadian carded four rounds under par last week but didn't record any low enough to put him into true contention. That steady, boring golf works well at Innisbrook though, and he's proven that in the past with a win and two other top 15s in his last five tries.

He's been inside of the top 40 in eight (of 10) rounds since the caddie switch. Now he returns to the site of his first (and still his only) 54-hole lead. Certainly a promising youngster to keep an eye on this week.

Ranking the Field

1. Justin Thomas

2. Jordan Spieth

3. Matt Fitzpatrick

4. Sam Burns

5. Keegan Bradley

6. Adam Hadwin

7. Tommy Fleetwood

8. Brian Harman

9. Justin Rose

10. Denny McCarthy

11. Wyndham Clark

12. Justin Suh

13. Maverick McNealy

14. Victor Perez

15. K.H. Lee

16. Davis Riley

17. Gary Woodland

18. Ben Griffin

19. Alex Smalley

20. Stephan Jaeger