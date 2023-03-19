Valspar Championship Payout: Taylor Moore earns over $1 million with first win

Taylor Moore edged Jordan Spieth and Adam Schenk at the Valspar Championship for his first-ever PGA Tour win.

However, Moore didn't just claim his first Tour triumph at Innisbrook, he also banked nearly $1.5 million. And he wasn't the only one who left the Copperhead Course with a lump sum of cash.

Here is how much each player who made the cut earned at the Valspar Championship.

Full-field scores Valspar Championship

1. 10 under: Taylor Moore, $1,458,000

2. 9 under: Adam Schenk, $882,900

T-3. 8 under: Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth, $447,900

5. 6 under: Wyndham Clark, $332,100

6. 5 under: Sam Burns, $293,625

T-7. 4 under: Matt Wallace, Cody Gribble, Webb Simpson, $254,475

T-10. 3 under: Erik Van Rooyen, Nick Taylor, Justin Thomas, J.T. Poston, Zac Blair, Patton Kizzire, $181,575

T-16. 2 under: Rory Sabbatini, Cameron Percy, Doc Redman, $131,625

T-19 1 under: K.H. Lee, MJ Daffue, Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder, Sean O'Hair, Adam Long, Davis Riley, Michael Thompson, $89,100

T-27. Even par: Doug Ghim, Trevor Werbylo, Andrew Novak, Richy Werenski, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Stephan Jaeger, David Lingmerth, Chad Ramey, $53,190

T-36. 1 over: Patrick Rodgers, Jason Dufner, Maverick McNealy, Justin Rose, Joseph Bramlett, Will Gordon, Austin Smotherman, Lucas Glover, David Lipsky, $35,280

T-45. 2 over: Victor Perez, S.H. Kim, Justin Suh, Andrew Landry, Ryan Armour, Henrik Norlander, Kramer Hickok, Ben Martin, Gary Woodland, Ben Griffin, Byeong Hun An, Michael Kim, $21,519

57. 3 over: Greyson Sigg, $18,711

T-58. 4 over: Hank Lebioda, Garrick Higgo, Dylan Wu, $18,387

T-61. 5 over: Ludvig Aberg (a), Joel Dahmen, $17,982

T-63. 6 over: Carl Yuan, Lee Hodges, $17,658

T-65. 7 over: Trevor Cone, Ryan Brehm, Harrison Endycott, Tyson Alexander, $17,172

T-69. 8 over: Zecheng Dou, Nick Gabrelcik (a), $16,767

T-71: 10 over: James Hahn, Ryan Gerard, $16,362