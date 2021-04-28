Valspar Championship field by the rankings

Julie Williams
·4 min read
The PGA Tour is back in Florida this week at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course, with a field highlighted by Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. Many of the world’s top players will tee it up at Valspar this week with Viktor Hovland, Patrick Reed and defending champion Paul Casey also high on the list of big draws for the tournament.

The entire field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.

So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 90.74 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 97.26 in the OWGR.

Player

GW/Sagarin

OWGR

Dustin Johnson

3

1

Viktor Hovland

4

15

Justin Thomas

7

2

Joaquin Niemann

11

32

Patrick Reed

13

7

Abraham Ancer

14

31

John Huh

16

310

Corey Conners

18

38

Louis Oosthuizen

19

33

Russell Henley

23

52

Cameron Tringale

24

89

Paul Casey

25

20

Chris Kirk

28

62

Ryan Palmer

29

27

Sungjae Im

31

19

Zach Johnson

34

119

Scottie Scheffler

35

21

Kevin Streelman

42

61

Mackenzie Hughes

43

53

Jason Kokrak

44

35

Charley Hoffman

45

71

Emiliano Grillo

47

78

Kevin Na

50

34

Cameron Davis

52

127

Patton Kizzire

55

177

Talor Gooch

57

70

Alex Noren

58

107

Ian Poulter

60

63

Lanto Griffin

61

60

Keegan Bradley

62

135

Adam Hadwin

67

98

Sam Burns

69

94

Doug Ghim

70

221

Kevin Kisner

71

42

Lucas Glover

74

121

Max Homa

75

41

Bubba Watson

77

58

Justin Rose

78

39

Denny McCarthy

81

155

Charles Howell III

83

124

James Hahn

85

149

Erik van Rooyen

87

69

Richy Werenski

97

115

Rory Sabbatini

99

130

Scott Piercy

100

205

Gary Woodland

105

57

Mark Hubbard

106

171

Matthew NeSmith

112

142

Adam Long

113

75

Martin Laird

114

95

Tom Hoge

117

106

Adam Schenk

118

247

J.T. Poston

119

83

Jhonattan Vegas

121

184

Phil Mickelson

123

113

Doc Redman

124

160

Scott Stallings

125

292

Roger Sloan

126

337

Wyndham Clark

127

147

Charl Schwartzel

128

191

Pat Perez

131

249

Luke List

132

173

Cameron Percy

134

286

Peter Uihlein

136

242

Wesley Bryan

137

377

Tyler Duncan

139

182

Branden Grace

141

88

Kyle Stanley

142

206

Rasmus Hojgaard

145

97

Kevin Chappell

147

556

Chez Reavie

152

103

Troy Merritt

154

190

Henrik Norlander

155

117

Nick Taylor

158

139

Camilo Villegas

161

262

Andrew Putnam

162

140

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

167

137

Jason Dufner

168

396

Tom Lewis

170

112

Danny Willett

172

87

Chase Seiffert

174

199

Brian Stuard

177

203

Ryan Moore

180

207

Patrick Rodgers

184

217

Bo Hoag

185

232

Chesson Hadley

187

277

Austin Cook

188

220

Brandt Snedeker

192

136

Ryan Armour

195

243

Vincent Whaley

197

445

Joseph Bramlett

199

278

Sam Horsfield

202

79

Andrew Landry

210

132

Danny Lee

212

187

Bronson Burgoon

215

354

Peter Malnati

216

161

Russell Knox

217

228

Keith Mitchell

218

237

Rafa Cabrera Bello

223

123

Kris Ventura

225

255

Hank Lebioda

230

414

Byeong Hun An

238

110

Jim Herman

241

129

Sam Ryder

247

192

Tim Wilkinson

256

489

Brandon Hagy

278

175

Scott Harrington

280

343

Kramer Hickok

281

330

Vaughn Taylor

288

236

D.J. Trahan

290

529

Ryan Brehm

300

476

Aaron Baddeley

302

457

Satoshi Kodaira

316

471

Robby Shelton

319

219

Rob Oppenheim

328

412

Kelly Kraft

334

624

Scott Brown

336

283

J.B. Holmes

342

395

Brian Gay

347

215

Jamie Lovemark

353

446

Beau Hossler

355

368

Graeme McDowell

356

126

J.J. Spaun

364

567

Rafael Campos

365

266

Xinjun Zhang

369

307

Michael Gligic

370

410

Hudson Swafford

391

176

Sung Kang

392

153

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

394

388

Henrik Stenson

398

116

David Hearn

400

478

Jimmy Walker

412

551

K.J. Choi

416

547

William McGirt

418

1851

Grayson Murray

452

348

Kevin Tway

455

444

Sebastian Cappelen

459

515

Ted Potter, Jr.

474

404

Sean O’Hair

491

801

Luke Donald

495

614

Bo Van Pelt

509

675

Nelson Ledesma

539

542

Michael Kim

555

1397

John Augenstein

559

1160

Nick Watney

574

463

Hunter Mahan

590

1821

Kevin Stadler

607

1851

Martin Trainer

623

970

D.A. Points

653

1851

Brad Adamonis

N/R

1851

Jonas Blixt

N/R

815

Daniel Chopra

N/R

1851

Jordan Hahn

N/R

N/R

Chase Koepka

N/R

880

Rod Perry

N/R

1851

Michael Visacki

N/R

N/R

