Valspar Championship field by the rankings
The PGA Tour is back in Florida this week at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course, with a field highlighted by Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. Many of the world’s top players will tee it up at Valspar this week with Viktor Hovland, Patrick Reed and defending champion Paul Casey also high on the list of big draws for the tournament.
The entire field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.
So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 90.74 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 97.26 in the OWGR.
Player
GW/Sagarin
OWGR
Dustin Johnson
3
1
Viktor Hovland
4
15
Justin Thomas
7
2
Joaquin Niemann
11
32
Patrick Reed
13
7
Abraham Ancer
14
31
John Huh
16
310
Corey Conners
18
38
Louis Oosthuizen
19
33
Russell Henley
23
52
Cameron Tringale
24
89
Paul Casey
25
20
Chris Kirk
28
62
Ryan Palmer
29
27
Sungjae Im
31
19
Zach Johnson
34
119
Scottie Scheffler
35
21
Kevin Streelman
42
61
Mackenzie Hughes
43
53
44
35
Charley Hoffman
45
71
Emiliano Grillo
47
78
Kevin Na
50
34
Cameron Davis
52
127
Patton Kizzire
55
177
Talor Gooch
57
70
Alex Noren
58
107
Ian Poulter
60
63
Lanto Griffin
61
60
Keegan Bradley
62
135
Adam Hadwin
67
98
Sam Burns
69
94
Doug Ghim
70
221
Kevin Kisner
71
42
Lucas Glover
74
121
Max Homa
75
41
Bubba Watson
77
58
Justin Rose
78
39
Denny McCarthy
81
155
Charles Howell III
83
124
James Hahn
85
149
Erik van Rooyen
87
69
Richy Werenski
97
115
Rory Sabbatini
99
130
Scott Piercy
100
205
Gary Woodland
105
57
Mark Hubbard
106
171
Matthew NeSmith
112
142
Adam Long
113
75
Martin Laird
114
95
Tom Hoge
117
106
Adam Schenk
118
247
J.T. Poston
119
83
Jhonattan Vegas
121
184
Phil Mickelson
123
113
Doc Redman
124
160
Scott Stallings
125
292
Roger Sloan
126
337
Wyndham Clark
127
147
Charl Schwartzel
128
191
Pat Perez
131
249
Luke List
132
173
Cameron Percy
134
286
Peter Uihlein
136
242
Wesley Bryan
137
377
Tyler Duncan
139
182
Branden Grace
141
88
Kyle Stanley
142
206
Rasmus Hojgaard
145
97
Kevin Chappell
147
556
Chez Reavie
152
103
Troy Merritt
154
190
Henrik Norlander
155
117
Nick Taylor
158
139
Camilo Villegas
161
262
Andrew Putnam
162
140
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
167
137
Jason Dufner
168
396
Tom Lewis
170
112
Danny Willett
172
87
Chase Seiffert
174
199
Brian Stuard
177
203
Ryan Moore
180
207
Patrick Rodgers
184
217
Bo Hoag
185
232
Chesson Hadley
187
277
Austin Cook
188
220
Brandt Snedeker
192
136
Ryan Armour
195
243
Vincent Whaley
197
445
Joseph Bramlett
199
278
Sam Horsfield
202
79
Andrew Landry
210
132
Danny Lee
212
187
Bronson Burgoon
215
354
Peter Malnati
216
161
Russell Knox
217
228
Keith Mitchell
218
237
Rafa Cabrera Bello
223
123
Kris Ventura
225
255
Hank Lebioda
230
414
Byeong Hun An
238
110
Jim Herman
241
129
Sam Ryder
247
192
Tim Wilkinson
256
489
Brandon Hagy
278
175
Scott Harrington
280
343
Kramer Hickok
281
330
Vaughn Taylor
288
236
D.J. Trahan
290
529
Ryan Brehm
300
476
Aaron Baddeley
302
457
Satoshi Kodaira
316
471
Robby Shelton
319
219
Rob Oppenheim
328
412
Kelly Kraft
334
624
Scott Brown
336
283
J.B. Holmes
342
395
Brian Gay
347
215
Jamie Lovemark
353
446
Beau Hossler
355
368
Graeme McDowell
356
126
J.J. Spaun
364
567
Rafael Campos
365
266
Xinjun Zhang
369
307
Michael Gligic
370
410
Hudson Swafford
391
176
Sung Kang
392
153
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
394
388
Henrik Stenson
398
116
David Hearn
400
478
Jimmy Walker
412
551
K.J. Choi
416
547
William McGirt
418
1851
Grayson Murray
452
348
Kevin Tway
455
444
Sebastian Cappelen
459
515
Ted Potter, Jr.
474
404
Sean O’Hair
491
801
Luke Donald
495
614
Bo Van Pelt
509
675
Nelson Ledesma
539
542
Michael Kim
555
1397
John Augenstein
559
1160
Nick Watney
574
463
Hunter Mahan
590
1821
Kevin Stadler
607
1851
Martin Trainer
623
970
D.A. Points
653
1851
Brad Adamonis
N/R
1851
Jonas Blixt
N/R
815
Daniel Chopra
N/R
1851
Jordan Hahn
N/R
N/R
Chase Koepka
N/R
880
Rod Perry
N/R
1851
Michael Visacki
N/R
N/R