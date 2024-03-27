Valley wide receiver Zay Robinson commits to Iowa State football

Iowa State football picked up another commitment in its 2025 recruiting class on Tuesday night, this time from Valley wide receiver Zay Robinson.

The 6-foot, 175-pound junior is a 3-star recruit, the No. 4 player in Iowa, and a top-100 receiver nationwide, according to 247Sports Composite. He was ranked the No. 4 player in the 2025 class in the Des Moines Register’s latest standings, released in December.

Robinson chose the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Colorado, Kansas State, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

WDM Valley wide receiver Zay Robinson (3) reacts to winning the Class 5A state football semifinals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The Tigers defeated the Maroons, 22-21.

He missed his junior football season with an injury, but he recorded 409 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 36 receptions as a sophomore.

Robinson is also a star on the basketball court, helping Valley to back-to-back Class 4A state championships in 2023 and 2024.

The Valley receiver is the fifth player to commit to Matt Campbell’s 2025 recruiting class, ranked No. 29 in the country. He joins in-state athletes Alex Manske, Jack Limbaugh, and Will Tompkins, in addition to Ohio edge Trey Verdon, brother of current Cyclone Malik Verdon.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football lands commitment from Zay Robinson