Valley View grads navigating season's ups, downs

For Mason Black and Max Kranick, the 2024 season is filled with stories of ups and downs.

Black made his major league debut with the San Francisco Giants. Kranick got waived by the Pittsburgh organization that drafted him, but landed on his feet with the team for which he grew up rooting, the New York Mets.

But as June winds down and the season approaches its midway point, both former Valley View standouts came to understand the one thing most professionals do about a season in professional baseball: Nothing is ever quite as easy as you'd like it to be.

Preparing for his latest scheduled start Thursday night for the Sacramento River Cats against Round Rock, Black looked to rebound from easily his worst back-to-back outings of the season. In his previous start June 14 at Reno, Black allowed three home runs during a six-run second inning on the way to a 10-7 loss.

That effort marked the second straight outing in which Black got chased from the game by a multiple-homer inning, allowing a pair in the fourth inning of a June 8 start against Albuquerque before leaving the game trailing, 7-1.

Black allowed just one home run — a solo blast by Reno's Adrian Del Castillo in his second start April 6 — in his first 36 1/3 Triple-A innings this season before surrendering five in his last 1 2/3. His ERA rose from a sterling 1.35 to 4.26 thanks to those two outings.

Things have gone a bit better for Kranick since his move to the Syracuse bullpen in mid-May, even if his pitch counts aren't necessarily where he wanted them when he arrived with the Mets at PNC Field early on in that run.

In his last nine games, including two shutout frames Tuesday against Rochester, Kranick has a 2.16 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings, and the International League is hitting a mere .183 against him.

However, he too was bitten by the long ball. Three of the four runs against him in that stretch came courtesy of the two home runs he allowed.

June boon

Lakeland grad Adam Retzbach had a rough start to the season by any measure at High-A Aberdeen, but the Baltimore Orioles farmhand is one of the team's hottest hitters since the start of June.

Retzbach is 10 for 30 (.333) so far this month and has raised his season average 50 points after hitting a paltry .132 at the end of May.

The June stretch includes five of his 13 RBIs, six of his nine extra-base hits on the season and both of his home runs — the latest, a solo blast against Texas Rangers No. 26 prospect Joseph Montalvo in a 6-4 win over Hickory on June 14. He also doubled the next night against the Rangers' No. 15 pitching prospect, Winston Santos.

Tough break

Cory Wall suffered the loss in his last outing for High-A Rome, but the former North Pocono star and Atlanta Braves pitching prospect didn't exactly get hit hard, either.

A leadoff bunt hit and a single off an infielder's glove led to the eventual game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in a 3-2 loss at Bowling Green on June 12, but it doesn't sully Wall's dominant June.

In three appearances with the Emperors, that's the only run he allowed in 6 1/3 innings.

Things aren't going quite as well, though, for former Hazleton right-hander Jatnk Diaz.

The 19-year-old has struggled with his command through four outings with the Detroit Tigers' Florida Complex League entry, walking nine batters in 9 1/3 innings. He also allowed his first home run of the season, to Phillies standout catching prospect Eduardo Tait, in his latest outing June 14.