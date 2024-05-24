Valley MMA fighters Paez, Montalvo preview big fight weekend in Visalia

Former Buchanan two-time state wrestling champion Anthony Montalvo, and former Clovis North state placer Chris Paez, are now up-and-coming fighters in MMA.

They joined Scott Bemis in studio on Thursday, to preview a big fight weekend coming up in Visalia, which will feature both of them, and a UFC Hall of Famer.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.