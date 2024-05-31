Valley City wins first state tennis title since 1971

May 30—GRAND FORKS — Valley City's Skye Nielson didn't know how much history was hanging on her singles match.

She did know the 2024 North Dakota state girls tennis dual tournament title was going to come down to her match, though.

Nielson won at No. 1 singles to seal Valley City's 3-2 victory over defending state champion Minot in the championship match of the state tournament at Choice Health & Fitness.

Valley City won the state title for the first time since 1971.

"I figured it would come down to my match because we stacked our doubles teams," Skye said. "After we won doubles, I had to focus, lock in and finish it off."

Matt Nielson, the dad to Skye and doubles winner Kailee, knew Skye's match was going to be pivotal.

"We were trying to win doubles and No. 1 singles," Matt Nielson said. "We had to win all those."

Minot started the match hot, winning at Nos. 2 and 3 singles in quick order.

Kylie Fettig and Sienna Ronning dominated the matches, forcing the Hi-Liners to sweep the rest of the way.

Breck Sufficool and Abby Martineck won at No. 1 doubles and Kailee Nielson and Georgia Zaun won at No. 2 doubles.

"Skye had an awesome EDC tournament, and we said you know you have to come in and play loose and she did," Matt Nielson said. "These kids have been working hard and have done an amazing job."