Valley City State University to join Frontier Conference in 2025-26 school year

May 21—VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Valley City State University will be joining the Frontier Conference starting in the 2025-26 academic year.

The Vikings will be joining the conference along with Bellevue (Nebraska) University, Dakota State University (South Dakota), and Mayville (North Dakota) State University. The conference now sits at 11 full-time members, with four from North Dakota after Dickinson State University announced in December its intention to join the conference for the same start date. The pre-existing members were Montana Technological University, Carroll College (Montana), the University of Providence (Montana), the University of Montana Western, Rocky Mountain College (Montana) and Montana State University-Northern. The conference also has four associate members for football, Arizona Christian University, the College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon University and Southern Oregon University.

All of the five schools entering the Frontier Conference will join the conference once the North Star Athletic Association closes after the 2024-25 academic year.

In a press conference on May 21 announcing the move, Frontier Conference Commissioner Scott Crawford said that the conference will be sponsoring baseball and softball starting in the 2025-26 season.

"Keeping the five NSAA schools together helps to preserve traditional rivalries for our students, alumni and fans," said VCSU President Alan LaFave in a statement. "As with all large decisions at VCSU, we evaluate how options will affect student experiences. I'm certain this move will enhance and elevate the experiences of our athletes and supporters."