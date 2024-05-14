Valley Christian beats Yuma Catholic for first baseball title since 2011

May 13—Valley Christian was on a redemption tour this season.

The Trojans fell in the 3A state title game a year ago to Northwest Christian, a familiar foe that ended their season in 2022, too. The players who returned to the Valley Christian roster vowed to not have the same feeling they did last season when they lost to the Crusaders by just two runs.

Simply put: They weren't going to settle for anything but a championship.

"We knew we were going to have to work through the details to win it all," Carson Grier said. "Especially losing to that team earlier in the year, that gave us extra motivation."

Valley Christian left no doubt Monday afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium against Yuma Catholic.

Back-to-back four run innings fueled the Trojans to score 11 runs on 11 hits to beat the Shamrocks 11-1 in five innings and hoist the gold glove for the first time since 2011.

First-year Head Coach Vince LaGatta, who inherited the team after Damon Gilliland stepped down after the Trojans' championship run a year ago, said it was easy to see how motivated the players were when they began workouts for the season.

They knew there would be pressure as one of the favorites. They held that title all year as the No. 1 team in 3A. But instead of cracking under pressure, they thrived.

"We talked about it all year. It was a tough loss last year, but we took a lot from it and learned," LaGatta said. "This season could not have gone better for us in terms of we had to build through it. Stay the course, do the little things. I think we were just humming the whole time."

The bats got hot for Valley Christian in the second inning. Kyle Grier singled to left to bring in the first run of the game and inning. LaGatta said it was the first live at-bat scenario for Kyle Grier in over a month.

A pass ball two batters later scored a second run for the Trojans, followed by a double from Caleb Danzeisen for the third. Danzeisen had three RBIs on the day, the second of which came during the onslaught of a fourth inning where the Trojans scored three runs with two outs and four total. The other in the fifth inning.

Two of the other fourth inning runs came off the bat of Carson Grier, who tripled down the first-base line. What would have been another two-RBI double for Carson Grier ended the game after one runner scored in the bottom of the fifth, as the Trojans scored four once again to win the title in run-rule fashion.

"It was a pretty awesome feeling," said Carson Grier, who was mobbed by his team as he rounded second base. "We have all been here, and we know what it feels like to come up short. To come out on top

Yuma Catholic was only able to muster one run on seven hits. The defensive play from Valley Christian, mixed with a complete game outing by Cameron Bergloff, held the Shamrocks to one run for just the second time this season.

Left fielder Jaxen Maxey, a transfer from Corona del Sol, played lights out defensively for the Trojans. He covered ground on line drives and routine foul balls, and threw out multiple runners from deep in the field.

It was the perfect mix for Valley Christian, which gained confidence at the plate during the second inning.

LaGatta said the foundation for this year's championship was set long ago by Gilliland, who remains on staff as an assistant coach. He said all he had to do was keep the team together and motivated for their redemption tour.

The rest came easy.

"At Valley Christian right now, this is a golden era of baseball," LaGatta said. "There's so many things we built off the backs of the teams that came before us. We know where our roots are at. We thank coach Gilliland and the coaches that came before that.

"We're just trying to build off that foundation and make everybody proud in the stands, which I think we did."

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.